Coronavirus: ‘Artonad’ set up disinfection tunnel in Mirpur
'Artonad', a social organisation of the youth, has set up a disinfection tunnel near Adorsho School at Mirpur-6 as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.
They implemented the pilot project with their own fund and opened it for the people on Tuesday, a press release said, adding that another tunnel for Mirpur-10 is in the pipeline.
Once an individual walks through the tunnel,
the laser sensor becomes activated and it starts spraying the disinfectant on the person.
The tunnel has a two-hour battery backup, laser sensor, two sprayers and a 20-litre tank and this capacity can be increased as per demand.
To prepare the disinfectant spray, a solution of Ammonia (Alkali dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride), dedicil dimethyl ammonium chloride aldehyde (glutaraldehyde) and esopranol alcohol pine oil were mixed with water.
A 20-litre solution is enough disinfect about 120 people. -UNB