Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:34 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Front Page

Coronavirus:  ‘Artonad’ set up disinfection tunnel in Mirpur

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Artonad, a social organisation of youths, has set up a disinfection tunnel near Adarsho School at Mirpur-6 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Artonad, a social organisation of youths, has set up a disinfection tunnel near Adarsho School at Mirpur-6 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

'Artonad', a social organisation of the youth, has set up a disinfection tunnel near Adorsho School at Mirpur-6 as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.
They implemented the pilot project with their own fund and opened it for the people on Tuesday, a press release said, adding that another tunnel for Mirpur-10 is in the pipeline.
Once an individual walks through the tunnel,
tunnel in Mirpur
the laser sensor becomes activated and it starts spraying the disinfectant on the person.
The tunnel has a two-hour battery backup, laser sensor, two sprayers and a 20-litre tank and this capacity can be increased as per demand.
To prepare the disinfectant spray, a solution of Ammonia (Alkali dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride), dedicil dimethyl ammonium chloride aldehyde (glutaraldehyde) and esopranol alcohol pine oil were mixed with water.
A 20-litre solution is enough disinfect about 120 people.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HAAB fears loss of Tk 6,125cr  this year due to Covid-19
Trump to ease lockdown, saying virus cases have ‘passed peak’
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to fill govt vacancies
Only a Covid-19 vaccine will allow return to ‘normalcy’: UN chief
Banking hours to be 10am-1pm from April 19: BB
Undocumented workers start arriving from Mideast
Coronavirus:  ‘Artonad’ set up disinfection tunnel in Mirpur
Prof Flora, Prof Alamgir in quarantine


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft