Prof Flora, Prof Alamgir in quarantine

Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director (admin) of the DGHS, said that after their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 eight others, including IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Chief of Virology Lab Prof ASM Alamgir, have been sent to quarantine.

Sources at DGHS said they first detected Covid-19 in a cleaner, who has a

relative working at the IEDCR. This DGHS employee used to visit him often and later he also tested positive.

A technologist, a clerk and a gardener also tested positive for coronavirus.









Following the findings nine officials and employees of IEDCR were sent to an institutional quarantine facility and one of them was released recently.

Sources said, some of the infected employees are involved in sample collection. The infected are under treatment at a hospital. -Agencies



