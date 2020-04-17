Govt mulls engaging retired doctors, nurses: Hasina





"We can make better use of the retired physicians and nurses after giving them proper training in tackling the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic," she said while exchanging views with public representatives and officials of nine districts of Dhaka division through videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She added that the country has more shortage



of nurses than that of physicians.

Against this backdrop, the retired nurses would be the best possible option to meet the current demand of nurses to ensure medicare services for all the Covid-19 patients, she observed.

The premier asked the authorities concerned to prepare more beds in the hospitals to ensure treatment for the freshly infected Covid-19 patients although several hospitals have already been dedicated for the purpose.

She said labs have already been set up at 17 places which are collecting samples of suspected COVID-19 patients and the people died with its symptoms and the labs are taking measures to conduct the tests.









"There are plenty of personnel protection equipments (PPEs). Each and every physician and nurse has been given the PPEs," she added. -BBS





