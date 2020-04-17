3 BRAC students invent affordable ventilator





The team comprising Sarowar Jahan Saurav, Adil Hossain and Nayem Hossain Saikat from BRAC University showed praiseworthy ardor in modelling the ventilator 'BREATH'. The newly invented ventilators can be provided to the COVID-19 infected patients during the current emergency situation.

The team made the whole system with easily accessible local and salvaged materials.

The ventilators can help doctors and physicians to measure breath per minute, tidal volume, respiratory rate and apnea pressure. The system can also measure peripheral capillary oxygen saturation and ECG. The developer team has made a simple user interface, so that anyone can control the machine with some training.









The whole system is portable and can be assembled within 40 minutes. The system can withstand stress for 32 hours and run on 75 minutes on battery power. 'BREATH' can be manufactured at Tk 14,000 if any company wants to do it at a commercial level whereas general ventilator machine cost nearly Tk 1 million and hard to operate. The team is working on two other versions of the ventilator. V-2 is dedicated for lighter and easily potable ventilator in emergency situations like shifting to another hospital in ambulance and V-3 has an external feature of producing oxygen locally dedicated for the remote areas.

The team made it open source so that anyone can use the design to make a ventilator for any country. They believe if it can be mass produced, it can save many lives in this present critical situation.



Against the backdrop of an acute shortage of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Bangladeshi students have invented an open source mechanical ventilator for the patients suffering from respiratory problems.The team comprising Sarowar Jahan Saurav, Adil Hossain and Nayem Hossain Saikat from BRAC University showed praiseworthy ardor in modelling the ventilator 'BREATH'. The newly invented ventilators can be provided to the COVID-19 infected patients during the current emergency situation.The team made the whole system with easily accessible local and salvaged materials.The ventilators can help doctors and physicians to measure breath per minute, tidal volume, respiratory rate and apnea pressure. The system can also measure peripheral capillary oxygen saturation and ECG. The developer team has made a simple user interface, so that anyone can control the machine with some training.The whole system is portable and can be assembled within 40 minutes. The system can withstand stress for 32 hours and run on 75 minutes on battery power. 'BREATH' can be manufactured at Tk 14,000 if any company wants to do it at a commercial level whereas general ventilator machine cost nearly Tk 1 million and hard to operate. The team is working on two other versions of the ventilator. V-2 is dedicated for lighter and easily potable ventilator in emergency situations like shifting to another hospital in ambulance and V-3 has an external feature of producing oxygen locally dedicated for the remote areas.The team made it open source so that anyone can use the design to make a ventilator for any country. They believe if it can be mass produced, it can save many lives in this present critical situation.