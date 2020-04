bangladesh

l 341 more infected, total 1,572

l 10 more die, total 60

l No new recovery

l Sample tested in 24 hours - 2,019

l 37 people taken to isolation unit

l 7 policemen test positive in Gopalganj

world

l 4,617 more infected, 861 more die in UK in 24 hrs

l 2,157 more infected, 318 more die in Spain in 24 hrs

l 1,833 more infected, 111 more die in USA in 24 hrs