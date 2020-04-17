Entire country at risk of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Directorate





Prof Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of the Health Directorate made the announcement in a statement on Thursday citing the powers vested upon the directorate by the 2018 law to prevent, control and eliminate communicable diseases.

The whole country is at risk of virus infection as Covid-19 patients have been detected in 43 of the 64 districts, Prof Azad said.

The authorities put 28 districts on lockdown until Thursday evening as the number of the infected people and death toll continue to jump.

Referring to the World Health Organization guidelines, Azad said only social distancing can keep the outbreak of coronavirus under control as no vaccine or treatment is available for the disease.

Meanwhile, Ten more patients have died from novel coronavirus, taking the total to 60 and 341 people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours on Thursday, raising the number of the infected to 1,572 in the country.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services said during the daily health bulletin.

Bangladesh has recorded the highest deaths and new cases from Covid-19 in a single day.

The number of recovered patients remains at 41 with no new recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Directorate.

A total number of 2,019 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the



country, which is 16 per cent higher than yesterday, Dr Nasima added.

Among the deceased, seven are male and three are female. "Six of them were from Dhaka and four from outside the capital," said Nasima.

"Of the 10 people who died, one was aged between 71 to 80 years, five between 61 to 70 years. Three between 51 to 60 years and another between 21 to 30 years," she added.

In the last 24 hours, 37 people across the country have been put in isolation, she added.

Dr Nasima added that 4,499 people were sent to home quarantine in the past 24 hours.

"Thirty-seven people were taken to isolation while nine released from isolation in the last 24 hours and 4,499 were sent to home quarantine during the period," she said.

Dr Nasima added that 715 people were sent to institutional quarantine in the last 24 hours.

















