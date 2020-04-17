

50 lakh more people to get ration cards for Tk 10 rice: PM

"Now, 50 lakh people have ration cards to receive rice at Tk 10 per kg. We've decided to prepare ration cards for another 50 lakh people," she said, adding that the government provides assistance to the people of all classes and professions.

The prime minister made the announcement in her introductory speech while interacting with the public representatives and officials of nine districts of Dhaka division on the present coronavirus situation, through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence in the morning.

The districts are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Gopalganj.

The Prime Minister said in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government started selling rice at Tk 10 per kg among the poor and distressed people who have no ration cards.

"But problems are being created for distributing rice (in this way) and we've

postponed the programme for the time being as some incidents happened regarding it," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, asked her party leaders and activists to form separate relief distribution committees at every ward, union, upazila and district levels to assist the administration to take the relief materials to the needy people.

"Our administration and police are there to enlist names. You prepare the lists and assist them (administration and police) so that no-one is left out and the relief and assistance reach the right people," she said.

The Prime Minister has urged people not to abandon the principles of humanity in a bid to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus infection.

Hasina made the call in light of an incident at Sakhipur, Tangail, where a 50-year-old woman was dumped in the jungle allegedly by her husband and children after she developed symptoms of Covid-19.

"Everyone should be safe; but it doesn't mean that they have to act inhumanely. Please don't act like that," she said.

People become 'inhuman' when they are panicked, the Prime Minister said, adding: "I don't think there can be anything more cruel than having a mother banished to a jungle by her children or her husband, just because she had a little cold." -agencies















