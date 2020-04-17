Video
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:33 PM
Pakistan conspires major attacks in Kashmir, forms two terrorist groups with LeT

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Pakistan is plotting a major terror attack on Indian security personnel deployed in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). As per the latest report by intelligence agencies, accessed by Zee News, it has been revealed that Pakistan has formed two new terror groups in the valley with the help of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The newly formed groups, called the 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) and 'Tehreek-i-Milat-i-Islami' (TMI), have been covertly formed by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).
''After TRF, another new terrorist group, TMI, has surfaced in the Kashmir valley. Its 'commander', one Nayeem Firdous, has issued an audio statement asking all militant groups operating in Kashmir to unite. Both groups are active on social media and via WhatsApp groups,'' said an official deployed at the central security establishment.
Security agencies suspect the TRF (also known as 'JK Fighters') to be a wing of the LeT but there is no clarity on the other group, TMI, yet.
In an audio statement, TRF Commander Abu Anas was heard inciting Muslims to join in on the jihad against India. Not just this, Anas was also heard warning the people of consequences, if it was found they were expressing support for India. The terrorist leader also asked the Abdullah family to abandon the Indian side and support the Kashmiris. In addition to all of these, the video also maligns Kashmiri leader Altaf Bukhari as the new 'Bakshi' of Kashmir.




Operation chief commander of Tehrik Milat Islam (TMI) Naeem Firdous, in another video, was also heard asking all militant groups operating in Kashmir to unite. The newly formed groups are actually eyeing to recruit locals so that no one can point fingers at Pakistan after the terrorist attack.
''Pakistan is trying to portray that there has been an indigenous reaction in Kashmir due to the removal of Article 370. So they are promoting these two dummy outfits,'' said another security official.
Security agencies' input suggests that around 430-450 trained terrorists are ready to infiltrate Kashmir, out of which around 350 are Pakistani nationals. LeT is apparently a predominant group among them; it is basically a proxy war on part of Pakistan using its own nationals inside J&K.
The Resistance Front (TRF)'s name came into the radar of the security agencies for the first time in March this year when J&K police had busted a module and arrested four terrorists from the Sopore district. The cops had recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from them.    -Agencies



