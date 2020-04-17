Video
New IGP, Rab chief call on President

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and new Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun met President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Thursday.
During the meeting, the President congratulated both the new IGP and the Rab chief, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said while briefing reporters after the meeting.
Mentioning that Bangladesh Police is a traditional organisation of the country, Abdul Hamid said this force played a glorious role during the Liberation War. "Police have been making a positive contribution to maintaining the country's law and order, combating militancy and protecting the lives of the people," he said.
He also said police are playing a praiseworthy role in ensuring social distancing and raising awareness about hygiene in the current coronavirus situation.
The President expressed the hope that every member of the force will play an important role for ensuring welfare of the country and its people.
He said elite force Rab has been able to gain people's confidence for their role in maintaining the law-and-order situation, curbing terrorism and terrorism, and preventing drugs and smuggling.
Abdul Hamid also hoped that every member of the force will continue to play a courageous role in the future whenever the country needs.
At this time, the newly-appointed IGP and the Rab chief sought directives and overall cooperation from the President in carrying out their duties.
Sectaries concerned to the President were also present at the meeting.
The government on April 8 appointed Benazir Ahmed, immediate past director general of Rab, as the new IGP, while Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, additional inspector general of police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police, as the Rab chief.
They took charge of office on Wednesday.




Benazir served as the Rab director general since January 2015.
He joined Bangladesh Police as an assistant superintendent of police in February 1988. He has served in various capacities of the force and proved his professionalism, dedication and excellence.    -UNB


