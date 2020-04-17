Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:33 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Back Page

Boro Harvesting

Agro-workers in haor areas to be ensured

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The government has finally decided to ensure harvesting Boro paddy from haor areas before the flash flood and rain that might destroy crops.
Farmers of haor areas are facing huge crisis of workers ahead of Boro harvesting season due to the countrywide lockdown to contain the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
Local administrations of the haor districts asked the farmers to harvest their crops quickly fearing flash flood like other years.
Under this situation, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Thursday asked the administrations concerned to ensure supply of adequate agro-workers from the northern and western districts.
Those workers usually work in those areas during harvesting period every season.
At the same time, the ministry has also sent a total of 362 combined harvesting equipment and 337 rippers to those haor districts so that farmers can harvest Boro crops before floods in those areas.




The instruction was given at an inter-ministerial meeting held on Thursday at the ministry with the minister in the chair.
Secretary of the Ministry Nasiruzzaman, Additional Secretary Arifur Rahman Apu and Hasanuzzaman Kollol and BADC Chairman Sayedul Islam attended the meeting.
After the meeting in a video message Abdur Razzaque said during the Boro season, the haor people grow around nine to 10 lakh metric tonnes of additional paddy every year.
But, flash floods destroy the crops every year due to untimely harvesting, he noted.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agro-workers in haor areas to be ensured
PM sends emergency medicines to Bhutan
74 Bangladeshis return thru Benapole
396 Rohingyas bound for Malaysia rescued
Army man killed, 21 hurt in city road accident
Kitchen markets now hotspots of coronavirus transmission
RMG workers continue  agitatation for dues
Offer Tarabi prayers at home: PM


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft