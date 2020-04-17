Agro-workers in haor areas to be ensured





Farmers of haor areas are facing huge crisis of workers ahead of Boro harvesting season due to the countrywide lockdown to contain the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Local administrations of the haor districts asked the farmers to harvest their crops quickly fearing flash flood like other years.

Under this situation, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Thursday asked the administrations concerned to ensure supply of adequate agro-workers from the northern and western districts.

Those workers usually work in those areas during harvesting period every season.

At the same time, the ministry has also sent a total of 362 combined harvesting equipment and 337 rippers to those haor districts so that farmers can harvest Boro crops before floods in those areas.









The instruction was given at an inter-ministerial meeting held on Thursday at the ministry with the minister in the chair.

Secretary of the Ministry Nasiruzzaman, Additional Secretary Arifur Rahman Apu and Hasanuzzaman Kollol and BADC Chairman Sayedul Islam attended the meeting.

After the meeting in a video message Abdur Razzaque said during the Boro season, the haor people grow around nine to 10 lakh metric tonnes of additional paddy every year.

