Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:33 PM
PM sends emergency medicines to Bhutan

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent two consignments of emergency medicines for the safety of senior citizens of Bhutan to prevent them from attacks of Covid-19.
The Prime Minister sent these medicines from her Relief and Welfare Fund at the request of the King of Bhutan as a gesture in view of historic excellent relations with Bhutan which is the first country to extend recognition of Bangladesh after her independence.
The medicines include 10 lakh units of Multi-Vitamin Bextram Gold manufactured by BEXIMCO Pharma and 5 lakh units of Vitamin C Ceevit manufactured by Square Pharma.
The first consignment already left Dhaka by road on Thursday and reached Burimari Border Port in Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, in the afternoon for onward transportation to Thimphu, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The 2nd consignment is likely to reach the border port by Sunday, 19 April 2020. It may be mentioned that Bangladesh had earlier sent emergency medical equipment to Bhutan including hand sanitizers.


