Friday, 17 April, 2020
396 Rohingyas bound for Malaysia rescued

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued at least 396 starving Rohingya refugees who had been floating in a large boat on the country's territorial water after nearly two months at sea.
Of them, 150 were males and 182 were females.
The intelligence official of the Coast Guard Headquarters sent a press release on Thursday that said, "We rescued at least 396 Rohingyas from a big overcrowded fishing trawler and brought them to a beach near the coastal town of Teknaf. They had been starving."
"They had been floating for 58 days. And over the last seven days it had been moving towards our territorial waters," he said.
The Rohingyas who were thought to be from refugee camps on Bangladesh's southeast coast, were heading to Malaysia but turned back at sea when that country implemented a strict coastal patrol due to the Coronavirus pandemic, source said
Rahman said the authorities concerned would investigate the possibility if the refugees came from the Rohingya homeland in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state, where they are a persecuted Muslim minority.
Those rescued reported that as many as 32 Rohingyas died aboard the overcrowded trawler and their bodies were thrown into the sea, the official said, adding that an investigation into the matter was underway.




"We have cordoned off the place where they landed. We could not question them because of fear that they could be infected with Coronavirus," he said.
Footage posted on Facebook by a local journalist showed mostly emaciated women and children standing on the beach. A local government administrator said officials were still counting the rescued but he feared the number could exceed 400.


