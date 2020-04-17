Army man killed, 21 hurt in city road accident

A member of Bangladesh Army was killed and 21 others were injured in a road accident near Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sepoy Prince.

Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Jayed, director of the Inter Services Public Relations, said the accident took place in the morning when a truck carrying the army personnel towards Jazira from the Savar Cantonment overturned while it was trying to save a bicyclist.

Sepoy Prince died on the spot and 21 others sustained injuries, he added. The injured are undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka.

