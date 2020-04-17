Kitchen markets now hotspots of coronavirus transmission





They warned that if the social distancing is not maintained at kitchen markets, it will pose serious threat to the country.

If anyone stands face to face not maintaining six-feet distance it will spell disaster for the country.

Meanwhile, the government banned all kinds of social, political, religious gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading on March 19.

Only emergency services, including kitchen markets, drug stores and hospitals, have remained open for the convenience of general people.

Former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Moshtaq Hossain said, "All government and non-governmental organizations are closed but emergency services are open. Kitchen markets are the most risky places now. If you go to those places in case of emergency, you must maintain social distance and wear mask as we do not know who are infected and who are not."

About the distance, he said distance from one person to another must be two meters or six feet. Now this is more urgent.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital people were found not maintaining the minimum distance.

Moazzem Hossain, a government employee who on Thursday went to the Palassey Kitchen Market to buy commodities, said, "I bought vegetables, fish and meat. The price of essential was stable but the market was crowded. There was no social distancing."

He also said, "I know, the spread of Coronavirus is worsening in our country day by day. It's very risky as the deadly virus spread from one human to another. But I had no alternative."

Director of the Department of Health (Planning and Research) Professor Dr Iqbal Kabir said, "We have to create public awareness so that general people can maintain social distance and know about lockdown. Many people are not aware of social distancing."

The number of Coronavirus patients reached 1,572 in the country with reports of 341 more new cases in the last 24 hours till Thursday.









At the same time, 10 deaths were recorded during the period, raising the death toll to 60. It is the highest single-day number of deaths and infection since the outbreak began in the country.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), gave the information in a regular online bulletin over COVID-19 on Thursday.



