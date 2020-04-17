Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Back Page

Kitchen markets now hotspots of coronavirus transmission

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Mohammad Zakaria

With the number of deaths and infections from Coronavirus going up every day, country's kitchen markets abuzz with people have now become hotspots of massive transmission of the deadly virus, say a number of health experts.
They warned that if the social distancing is not maintained at kitchen markets, it will pose serious threat to the country.
If anyone stands face to face not maintaining six-feet distance it will spell disaster for the country.
Meanwhile, the government banned all kinds of social, political, religious gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading on March 19.
Only emergency services, including kitchen markets, drug stores and hospitals, have remained open for the convenience of general people.
Former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Moshtaq Hossain said, "All government and non-governmental organizations are closed but emergency services are open. Kitchen markets are the most risky places now. If you go to those places in case of emergency, you must maintain social distance and wear mask as we do not know who are infected and who are not."
About the distance, he said distance from one person to another must be two meters or six feet. Now this is more urgent.
While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital people were found not maintaining the minimum distance.
Moazzem Hossain, a government employee who on Thursday went to the Palassey Kitchen Market to buy commodities, said, "I bought vegetables, fish and meat. The price of essential was stable but the market was crowded. There was no social distancing."
He also said, "I know, the spread of Coronavirus is worsening in our country day by day. It's very risky as the deadly virus spread from one human to another. But I had no alternative."
Director of the Department of Health (Planning and Research) Professor Dr Iqbal Kabir said, "We have to create public awareness so that general people can maintain social distance and know about lockdown. Many people are not aware of social distancing."
The number of Coronavirus patients reached 1,572 in the country with reports of 341 more new cases in the last 24 hours till Thursday.




At the same time, 10 deaths were recorded during the period, raising the death toll to 60. It is the highest single-day number of deaths and infection since the outbreak began in the country.
Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), gave the information in a regular online bulletin over COVID-19 on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agro-workers in haor areas to be ensured
PM sends emergency medicines to Bhutan
74 Bangladeshis return thru Benapole
396 Rohingyas bound for Malaysia rescued
Army man killed, 21 hurt in city road accident
Kitchen markets now hotspots of coronavirus transmission
RMG workers continue  agitatation for dues
Offer Tarabi prayers at home: PM


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft