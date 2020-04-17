RMG workers continue  agitatation for dues



RMG workers demonstrate in the capital’s Kamalapur on Thursday demanding due wages. photo : Observer

The protests came a day after hundreds of garment workers, risking infection, demonstrated on the streets of Ashulia, Uttara, Badda, Bhatara, Mirpur, Bhasahntek, Shah Ali, Tejgaon and Motijheel to demand payment of outstanding wages.

RMG workers from two garment factories in city's Motijheel area have taken to the streets demanding back pay for the month of March.

Workers of Binni Garments and Sardar Garments in Kamalapur began their protests at 9:00am on Thursday.

In Savar, Frawlin Fashion Ltd of Zirani Bazar, Jed Apparels Ltd and Top grade washing Ltd of Kuturia, Adiyat apparels Ltd of Narsinghpur area, Crystal composite Ltd of Khejurbagan area, Glorious Dress Ltd of Tengury area and a factory of Pall Mall group. Among them, workers of Pall Mall group protested following worker sacking amid the coronavirus spread.

RMG workers started their demonstration since Thursday morning taking up positions in front of those factories, while some workers attempted to block roads during the demonstration.

Workers alleged that the authority did not pay their wages though the due date is over. Therefore, they were passing very hard times with their families.

Factory authority had resorted to several pleas on paying the wages. Once they said that they would pay through Bkash (Mobile Banking), and then said they would pay cash. But they made no payment in any way. We want our salary by Thursday, the workers demanded.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Thursday claimed that about 87 per cent of its listed factory workers received wages of March.

BGMEA president Dr Rubana Huq said the rest mostly belong to small and medium factories who don't have big buyers.

Wage disbursements are going on in some 97 factories in Dhaka and 119 in Chattogram, she added.

Earlier, the government has warned the garment factories of taking legal if they fail to pay March wages by April 16.

Meanwhile, the government announced a nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces, including garment factories, until April 25 as the number of coronavirus victims mount.









The government also rolled out a Tk 50 billion bailout package for the exporting sectors, mostly readymade garment factories, to pay the workers.

But as of April 15, the day before the deadline, nearly half of the 2,274 members of the BGMEA had not paid their workers, BGMEA President Rubana Huq said on Wednesday.



