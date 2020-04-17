Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Foreign News

“Will work with partners”: WHO chief after US cuts funding amid pandemic

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

“Will work with partners”: WHO chief after US cuts funding amid pandemic

“Will work with partners”: WHO chief after US cuts funding amid pandemic

GENEVA/ZURICH, Apr 16: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday he regrets U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency, but that now is the time for the world to unite in its fight against the new coronavirus.
Trump's move prompted condemnation from world leaders as global coronavirus infections passed the 2 million mark.
The United States is the world's worst-affected country and its coronavirus death toll topped 30,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally. The fatalities have doubled in just a week and set a record single-day increase for the second day in a row.
New U.S. cases have been rising by about 25,000 a day, down from a peak of 35,000, according to a Reuters tally.
Trump said the data suggests the nation has passed the peak of new coronavirus infections and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.
After gradually becoming more hostile toward the Geneva-based WHO, Trump accused it on Tuesday of promoting Chinese "disinformation" about the virus, saying this had probably worsened the outbreak.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference that the United States "has been a long-standing and generous friend of the WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so."
"WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of U.S. funding and we will work with partners to fill any gaps and ensure our work continues uninterrupted," Tedros added.
Global health campaigner and donor Bill Gates tweeted that "Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds ... The world needs WHO now more than ever."
But Washington showed no sign of softening its stance, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed China's top diplomat on the need for full transparency and information sharing to fight the pandemic.
There was a sign of global unity among the Group of 20 major economies, including the United States, which agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world's poorest countries from May 1 until the end of the year. Meeting host Saudi Arabia said this would free up more than $20 billion for them to spend on their health systems.
The United States contributed more than $400 million to the WHO in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget.
A senior administration official said Washington would stop a $58 million "assessed contribution" that it was due to pay for 2020.
The United States also traditionally provides several hundred million dollars a year in voluntary funding tied to specific WHO programs. "That money will be spent with other partners," said a second senior Trump administration official.
The WHO has appealed for more than $1 billion specifically to fund operations against the pandemic, which reached 2 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, including more than 131,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA to meet on April 23 to discuss plans for resumption of football season
Women's football faces 'almost existential threat'
New SA cricket boss Smith rules De Kock out of Test captaincy
Hosting the next IPL in Sri Lanka a pipe dream ?
Cricket chiefs 'exploring all options' over T20 World Cup
Saudi princess pleads for release from prison
WWII veteran, 99, raises £18m for UK health workers
‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft