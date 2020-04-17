Video
Friday, 17 April, 2020
Sri Lanka women's team coach confident about participation in WC

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
BIPIN DANI

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not be able to host the New Zealand women's team.
However, the Sri Lankan women's team coach Harsha De Silva is confident that his team would qualify in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, to be played in six different cities in New Zealand.
Speaking exclusively, the coach said, "yes, we still have a chance of making next year's 50 over WC".




"I am very confident we will finish in the top 3 in the qualifiers to make up the 8 teams for the WC. I reckon it's up to the governing body, ICC to decide whether tournaments should be held (at a later date)".
Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified by finishing in the top 4 in the ICC Chanpionship. New Zealand qualified as they are the host nation despite finishing outside the top 4.
"Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka along with qualifying teams from different regions will be featured in a World Cup qualifiers to be worked off for the remaining 3 spots", he added.
The tournament is scheduled to be played from February 6 to March 7, 2021. 



