

Mushfiqur comes up to help health workers

As per reports from a close source of Mushfiqur, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman provided 200 PPEs, 200 gloves and 200 face shields to the health workers of Bogura.

Earlier, Mushfiqur donated his 15-day salary to help people who were left jobless due to coronavirus. At the same time, he provided cash money to poor people of his native village in Bogura.

Along with Mushfqiur, other top Bangladeshi cricketers are also joining the fight to help the people of the country suffering from the unprecedented situation created by coronavirus. -UNB

















