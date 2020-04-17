Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Sports

Mushfiqur comes up to help health workers

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Mushfiqur comes up to help health workers

Mushfiqur comes up to help health workers

Bangladesh national cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has came up to help health workers of his district- Bogura - by providing personal protective gears to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
As per reports from a close source of Mushfiqur, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman provided 200 PPEs, 200 gloves and 200 face shields to the health workers of Bogura.
Earlier, Mushfiqur donated his 15-day salary to help people who were left jobless due to coronavirus. At the same time, he provided cash money to poor people of his native village in Bogura.
Along with Mushfqiur, other top Bangladeshi cricketers are also joining the fight to help the people of the country suffering from the unprecedented situation created by coronavirus.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka women's team coach confident about participation in WC
India seal women's World Cup berth after Pakistan series scrapped
Mushfiqur comes up to help health workers
Asian football tournaments to go ahead this year, official says
DPL postponed for indefinite period
IPL 'postponed indefinitely' as India extends lockdown
Twenty years on, cricket still reeling from Cronje scandal
Ronaldo and Portugal squad give amateur clubs financial boost


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft