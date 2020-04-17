

Stay home but beware of Dengue too



The country witnessed the worst ever dengue situation last year and the authorities should take preventive measures right away to avoid a repeat of such an outbreak. According to the Directorate General of Health Services sources, a total of 1, 01,354 dengue cases were reported last year, of which 49,544 were outside Dhaka. The number of deaths to have occurred due to Dengue fever was 179.

However, staying inside the home is safe but due to the season now, there is a chance of getting infected with dengue. It is worth noting that Aedes mosquitoes tend to bite during the day. That said - Staying inside the house means the chance of dengue infection is high. Additionally, the symptoms of COVID- 19 and Dengue fever are quite similar in many aspects. So now it is not one, but two deadly diseases we will have to fight on the home ground.



It is also worrying that recent studies have shown that mosquitoes have grown resistant, and how certain insecticides have become completely ineffective against them. Moreover, Aedes mosquito management requires a multi-pronged approach that includes environmental management, organic management and mechanical management. All relevant government bodies, including the DGHS, must be prepared in advance to mobilise resources. Breeding grounds of mosquitoes must be destroyed, hospitals equipped, effective insecticides imported, and awareness has to be spread about the precautionary measures.











From our end, we would like to reiterate that, we will not tolerate any form of corruption, irregularities and apathy from our two city corporations. We believe, our authorities concerned have done their home work properly this time and are committed to wage an all-out war against Dengue fever. We also urge our private citizens to take preventive measures as cleaning their houses regularly, applying mosquito spray in potentially mosquito breeding areas while use the mosquito net.



