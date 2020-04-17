Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Editorial

Stay home but beware of Dengue too

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Stay home but beware of Dengue too

Stay home but beware of Dengue too

While millions of city dwellers have taken refuge at their homes to stop the spreading of the deadly COVID - 19 - another deadly fever also lurks invisibly, and that is the Dengue fever. Drawing bitter lessons from last year, we draw urgent attention of our countrymen to remain vigilant about the lethal fever.

The country witnessed the worst ever dengue situation last year and the authorities should take preventive measures right away to avoid a repeat of such an outbreak. According to the Directorate General of Health Services sources, a total of 1, 01,354 dengue cases were reported last year, of which 49,544 were outside Dhaka. The number of deaths to have occurred due to Dengue fever was 179.
However, staying inside the home is safe but due to the season now, there is a chance of getting infected with dengue. It is worth noting that Aedes mosquitoes tend to bite during the day. That said - Staying inside the house means the chance of dengue infection is high. Additionally, the symptoms of COVID- 19 and Dengue fever are quite similar in many aspects. So now it is not one, but two deadly diseases we will have to fight on the home ground.

It is also worrying that recent studies have shown that mosquitoes have grown resistant, and how certain insecticides have become completely ineffective against them. Moreover, Aedes mosquito management requires a multi-pronged approach that includes environmental management, organic management and mechanical management. All relevant government bodies, including the DGHS, must be prepared in advance to mobilise resources. Breeding grounds of mosquitoes must be destroyed, hospitals equipped, effective insecticides imported, and awareness has to be spread about the precautionary measures.





From our end, we would like to reiterate that, we will not tolerate any form of corruption, irregularities and apathy from our two city corporations. We believe, our authorities concerned have done their home work properly this time and are committed to wage an all-out war against Dengue fever. We also urge our private citizens to take preventive measures as cleaning their houses regularly, applying mosquito spray in potentially mosquito breeding areas while use the mosquito net.  
 
We urge our two city corporations to turn proactive, in terms of combating the deadly fever. At the same time, electronic and online media houses should come forward to carry out a countrywide campaign to create awareness.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Take stern action against ship breaking yards
Stay home but beware of Dengue too
Let us all begin the New Year with hope  
Heyday for rice thieves
A national council in the time of crisis
Critical period of patience and perseverance
Urgently secure sufficient ventilators for Covid-19 patients
Badly hit E-commerce sector needs patronage


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft