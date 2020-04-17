Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Helping the street animals

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Dear Sir




Due to corona virus all mankind are suffering.  I have noticed a terrible state of the dogs in my neighbourhood. The restaurants are closed. And with barely any human interaction, the dogs on the streets are finding it difficult to eat with each passing day. They seem weaker and more helpless. It is evident that they are suffering very badly.  One simply needs to look at them to comprehend their state. The situation for these dogs and perhaps many other animals, is dreadful. I therefore, urge the responsible authorities to show some compassion upon these animals so that they could at least be fed and taken care of. The councilors of that particular area are not paying attention to the stray dogs. In the time of covid-19 we need to be compassionate towards all creatures. They are also helpless like the human beings. I have heard many people were discussing that these dogs should be killed. But they have the right to live like us. I urge the responsible authorities to do something for these helpless creatures.

Raihan Ahmed
Over Email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure welfare of marginal farmers
Online academic activities: Rethinking is needed
Why we succumbed to British plunders?
Bound by rules, army in tough battle against COVID-19
Profit-driven economy spells Corona disaster in world
Helping the street animals
12 leading global thinkers and their predictions about the post - pandemic world
Doctors must not deny treatment to COVID-19 patients


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft