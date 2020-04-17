Helping the street animals













Due to corona virus all mankind are suffering. I have noticed a terrible state of the dogs in my neighbourhood. The restaurants are closed. And with barely any human interaction, the dogs on the streets are finding it difficult to eat with each passing day. They seem weaker and more helpless. It is evident that they are suffering very badly. One simply needs to look at them to comprehend their state. The situation for these dogs and perhaps many other animals, is dreadful. I therefore, urge the responsible authorities to show some compassion upon these animals so that they could at least be fed and taken care of. The councilors of that particular area are not paying attention to the stray dogs. In the time of covid-19 we need to be compassionate towards all creatures. They are also helpless like the human beings. I have heard many people were discussing that these dogs should be killed. But they have the right to live like us. I urge the responsible authorities to do something for these helpless creatures.



Raihan Ahmed

