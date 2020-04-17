

Doctors must not deny treatment to COVID-19 patients

Being highly respected and praised all over the world for its continued contribution to human lives, the medical profession still attracts millions of young men and women around the globe. After completing necessary education,each year they sit for a tough competitive exam to go to medical schools.

"Medical profession is still the best profession in the world," saymany of our friends and also family members whenever they discuss about top professions in the world. Some go onfurther on this topic: "It is the most ideal profession as those working in this field give care to the sick and suffering people and cure them fromdiseases including many life-threatening illnesses."

Now if we think about the nobility or superiority--whatever one calls it--about themedical profession, we reach the same positive conclusion about this great profession and haveno hesitation to hold those working in this field in high esteem. In every society all over the world, we find doctors, nurses and other technicians in their field are always highly respected and honored.

Another reason for medical professionals - doctors, nurses and other staff - being so respected is that they have a good reputation of being sincere and duty-bound. For the medical professionals, nothing is more important in the world than giving care to the sick and suffering people and saving their lives. That's why the doctors and nurses are rarely absent from or late to work everywhere in the world.

The ongoing global pandemic of coronavirus has been the single biggest challenge for the medical professionals - doctors, nurses and technicians - all over the world. They never faced this kind of situation over the last several decades. The malicious virusof COVID-19 has brought down many countries known for their state-of-the-art medical facilities and treatmentdown to their knees.

But the medical professionals upheld the image of their profession by rising to the occasion during this extremely challenging time of a global pandemic. As shown on various international news channels day in and day out, the doctors, nurses and other technicians are not sitting back at their home at this critical time. They are rather working overtime at hospitals taking care of the coronavirus patients and saving lives.

The U.S., Italy, Spain, Britain, France, China, Iran, Germany, Canada, Russia and world's another some 200 countries and territories are all affected by this deadly virus. Professionals who were immediately called for dealing with this unprecedented global situation were doctors, nurses and other technicians. And they all responded to the call right away for saving lives without ever thinking about their own.

Remember the young Chinese doctor? He treated the first coronavirus-infected patient, a woman, in China's Wuhan - the ground zero - of the global pandemic of COVID-19. That doctor was apparently a good-looking, bright and promising physician. He never hesitated to check and treat his patient as that was what he was supposed to do as a doctor and in the process he himself caught the deadly virus and died.

However, that Chinese doctor was not alone. Newsweek has reported that more than 200 doctors and nurses including over 100 in just Italy had died fighting coronavirus across the world. Indonesia has lost at least 24 doctors, more than in China where the virus was first detected, in the worldwide battle against the global pandemic of COVID-19, the prestigious online American news magazine says.

As of April 9, the tally of the doctors and nurses who died being infected with coronavirus included Italy 120, Indonesia 24, U.K. 19, China 13, Iran 12, Spain 11, France 5, U.S. 2, Greece 1, Poland 1 and Pakistan 1. At least 5,400 doctors, nurses and other health workers who have responded to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States have been infected by the disease, according to a BuzzFeed News report.

In Italy, Europe's worst-affected country, more than 5,000 doctors, nurses, technicians, ambulance staff and other health workers have been infected by the virus. The majority were in the badly affected northern regions and contracted the disease at the start of the outbreak. "It's as if a storm hit us," the Guardian newspaper quoted Roberto Stellini, a doctor at a hospital in Italy's Brescia, as saying.

Yet, the doctors, nurses, technicians and all other health employees in all these affected countries have never given up or neglected their duty being panicked by the deadly virus or considering the risk they may run into for treating the coronavirus patients. Instead, they have been boldly facing the challenges of treating hundreds of thousands of people infected by coronavirus and successfully curing many of them everyday.

In Italy, hundreds of retired doctors, nurses and other health employees have also started providing their services at different hospitals across the country in response to the unprecedented situation created by coronavirus. In Spain, which has also been badly affected by the global pandemic of COVID-19, even the eye doctors and final year medical students have begun treating patients infected by coronavirus.

Doctors, nurses, technicians, ambulance staff and all other health employees all over the world have come forward courageously to take on the global pandemic of COVID-19 and along the way many of them have sacrificed their lives while trying to save lives of many more infected by coronavirus. They never sat back or avoided their responsibilities to give care to the sick and suffering people in spite of life-threatening risks.

However, in Bangladesh some physicians at some hospitals have allegedly been grossly negligent in providing necessary treatment to coronavirus patients. It has been further alleged that some hospitals of even the nation's capital have not been treating patients with normal cold or flu or with just physical pain or breathing problem simply on suspicion that they may have been infected with coronavirus.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her recent address to the nation, expressed her annoyance at this kind of unprofessional behavior of some doctors as well as hospital managements of Bangladesh. The prime minister was absolutely right when she said that this type of conduct of physicians or other health professionals must not be tolerated. Which prime minister or president of which country in the world would tolerate it?

Considering the risks associated with the treatment of coronavirus patients, the prime minister has announced a special health insurance of TK. 500,000 to TK. 1000,000 depending on the seniority for all physicians who would be treating people infected by coronavirus. Her insurance offer has also a special provision. In the event of death of a doctor treating coronavirus patients, the insurance money would increase 10 times.

Again, medical profession is the noblest of all professions in the world as the job of doctors, nurses, technicians and all other employees involved with this profession is to save lives. However, this job is not always totally risk-free particularly while treating patients infected by deadly viruses. If a doctor is afraid of treating that kind of patients, then he or she should have not come to the medical profession.



The writer is a Toronto-based Bangladeshi journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Post Media Network as an opinion columnist.































