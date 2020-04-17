COVID-19: Encountering Economic Effects



Professor Dr. A.H.M. Zehadul Karim

Being very sympathetic to the people especially for the poorer sections, she adopted this policy-incentive which will help rebound the national economy as it had been facing a direct crisis due to recent shutdown of many export-oriented enterprises with an intention to cover up the effectual loss that will incur to them. This was done more intentionally to give incentive to local productions and also simultaneously to rejuvenate the export sector for retaining their global competition. An amount of taka 20 thousand crore has been allotted to the small and medium scale industries (SMEs) where the interest rate is 9 percent; of which, 5 percent will be paid by the government and the recipient will have to pay the remaining 4 percent. Since all these steps are designed to protect the SMEs, it is logically expected that big enterprises do not take the privilege in having the advantage of such incentive package. In the case of local production, it would have been better if we could also integrate the petty businessmen in this program by making a sincere search to find out such people from various parts of the country.

The farmers of the country should be overjoyed to see that the Prime Minister has subsequently declared a new incentive package for the agricultural sector amounting Taka 5000 crore which includes the small and medium farmers to avail this opportunity with an interest rate of 4 percent. Malaysia has such a program in the title of 'Ikhtiar Financing Scheme' popularly known as AIM meant for the petty businessmen and vendors having a system of repayment through installments. The success of such incentive loan, however, absolutely depends on identifying the real needy enterprises otherwise. It might happen that many previous corrupted bank defaulters or influential persons may stealthily enter to avail these opportunities enlisting their names as stakeholders.

All we understand is that the Prime Minister has sincerely taken all these steps with an honest and sympathetic feeling to save the manufacturing and production sectors along with its working class people for which at the very beginning of the crisis, she had asked all the industrial owners to clear up the salary of the working people prior to their departure from Dhaka and also reminded them not to lay off any worker from his job. We have to applause such an 'economic stimulus package' of the Prime Minster which is comparatively much higher than that of the incentive programmes of other South Asian countries. While listening to Prime Minister's deliverance on the television more than a week ago, we observed that she was consistently reminding about the logical distribution of the fund seemingly being worried about the proper utilization of it. Much of our funds in the past were allotted but these were misused and spent lavishly without properly going to the earmarked people for whom it was meant. The Prime Minister has to overcome such problems; otherwise, the main desire of helping the needy people will be thwarted.

To face this catastrophe, the Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry has already sanctioned 48,117 tons of rice for distribution among the poor and homeless people. Another 16 crores taka as cash money has also been granted to hand over to the needy and hardcore poor. An amount of taka 680 crores has been kept for distribution among the targeted beneficiaries numbering approximately thirty to forty lacs people in the country. The Food Ministry has already started selling OMS rice at the rate of taka 10 per kg making it available for the jobless people and this programme has been expanded up to Upazila levels including Dhaka. But suddenly the OMS programme has been postponed with an apprehension that big gathering for such ventures might instigate spreading the coronavirus infection at the mass level.

Contextually, there are some exemplary evidences where a few public representatives are taking initiatives to overcome such problems. In one example, we are very much bewitched to see that the State Minister for Information Dr. Murad Hassan from Jamalpur constituency personally carried and distributed food among the people in his area and by now, he has been able to reach forty thousand people in his locality; and in the mean time, he has already targeted and made a list of forty lacs needy people for purpose of bringing them in this network. People now require such economic support as in a recent survey of BRAC has indicated that at least 14% of the low income families of Dhaka City are in need of food and money; and this is equally true for the urban floating people who are often ignored. Considerably, our Local Government Minister, Mr. Tajul Islam has proposed a special program for helping the poor and lower middle class people in various parts of Dhaka City by making a list of needy people from both the regions of North and South City Corporations to reach them during the crisis. Perhaps, he is trying to seek some logistic support of UNDP, BRAC and the NGO Bureau to assist him in making a total list of the people who will be provided economic support in the form of money and food in phases. We endorse such venture as it often becomes difficult for the district administration alone to handle such a huge program. This model proposes a 'ten-member local committee' at the grass root level where the Ward Commissioners, NGO personnel and the local people including one or two Imams of the local mosques can be the members.

However, we may note that we have 1.4 million government service-holders who are more or less secured in their monthly salary payment. But additionally, we have another 5.1 million employees in the private sector who are very much worried about their salaries as the private enterprises often do not properly follow any service rules. We have to think about everyone at this critical moment as we do not have any system of social security like other Western nations, and under such circumstances, if these employees are not paid duly at this critical stage, they will have to suffer tremendously.

Side by side with all these ongoing economic programs, we have to be very cautious in implementing strict rules to face Coronavirus pandemic situation ensuring that everybody follows the rules very seriously. All people in the community must work united to make the people aware of wearing masks, maintaining social distance while they are trying to procure government assistance, queuing up properly whenever they are buying anything from the grocery shops or making transaction in the banks. Furthermore, all of us will have to remain at home being locked down as ordered by the State, but many of us are violating these instructions. Any violation of such rules will make our integrated programmes fully unsuccessful. God forbids, if the people at large are infected, it will be a great massacre for the nation. Medical professionals, Police personnel and people from the Defense Services appreciatively are striving hard to control the public following rules accordingly. Meanwhile, special incentives for the medical professionals have also been announced on the Bangla New Year's Day and the Prime Minister assured all professional support to them. The Prime Minister expressed her gratitude to all staffs working in the medical sector and mentioned that they will be taken into special insurance coverage as they are working with COVID-19 situation. We believe that if the medical professionals are supported in this way and if they are provided with all essential equipments they require for treatment on an emergency basis, they will further devote to their professions with all dedications which eventually will boost up all of us to be united in fighting this deadly coronavirus disease in the country.



(Professor Dr. A.H.M. Zehadul Karim is teaching at Jagannath University, Dhaka).













































