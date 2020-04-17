Video
Friday, 17 April, 2020
Health insurance for COVID-19 positive bankers announced

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank has asked all banks to provide health insurance coverage of up to Tk10 lakh and special grants for bankers, if any one gets infected with Covid-19 while attending the office physically during the general holidays declared by the government.
"If officials or employees get infected with COVID-19 while performing duties at banks,        they will receive Taka 5 lakh to Taka 10 lakh based on their ranks as health insurance money," according to a BB circular issued on Wednesday. .
The circular further said that the health insurance and special grant will be applicable to any banker infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the government-announced holidays and within 30 days after the holidays.



