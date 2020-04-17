U.S. weekly jobless claims seen underscoring deepening economic slump





Thursday's weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department will follow dismal data on Wednesday showing a record drop in retail sales in March and the biggest decline in factory output since 1946.

Economists are predicting the economy, which they believe is already in recession, contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since World War II.

Weekly jobless claims, the most timely data on the economy's health, are being closely watched for clues on the depth of the downturn, when the waves of layoffs may let up and when a recovery might start.

"The decline in economic activity is breathtaking," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pennsylvania. "While we will see an initial upturn once the economy reopens, the strength and length of that recovery is not clear at all."

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits probably totaled 5.105 million in the week ended April 11, according to a Reuters survey of economists - a staggering number even though lower than the previous week's 6.606 million. Estimates in the survey were as high as 8 million.

Going by the average forecast, last week's claims data would bring the cumulative unemployment benefits claims to more than 20 million since the week ending March 21.

Economists are divided on whether the anticipated second straight weekly decline in claims suggests that filings peaked at a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28, or that overwhelmed state employment offices were unable to process the flood of applications.

"We expect that claims will remain very elevated in coming weeks as states struggle to clear backlogs and more companies lay off workers in response to the shutdown," said Joseph Briggs, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York.

"Including this week, we currently project an additional 20 million in initial jobless claims through the end of May, after which we expect new claims to fall to levels consistent with prior recessions." —Reuters



















