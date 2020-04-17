Nagad slashes transaction charge to TK 6 for SMEs





Nagad has taken this move the Bangladesh Post Office officials said in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to stand by people in this hard time caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As part of the initiative, Nagad has introduced "Swadhin Merchant" for small and medium businessmen. A Swadhin Marchent will be able to make business transaction to other Swadhin Merchant paying only Taka 6 for per Taka 1,000.

Nagad thinks people of the country will survive if small businessmen can run their business, and that's why it has decided to stand beside five types of business - pharmacy, essential goods, post office, market and small and medium investors.

The mobile financial service operator following the directives of Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar also contacted mobile phone operators to enable mobile recharge retailers to purchase digital money.

So, customers of Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk are now being able to recharge mobile balance using Nagad anytime in this crucial moment, said the release.

Besides, Nagad said it has slashed advertisement budget to decrease transaction cost. Nagad also implemented various steps such as deducting no charge for cashing out of first Taka 1,000 and taking no settlement charge for essential commodity and medicine.

In addition, Nagad employees are distributing food and essential goods among destitute people in as many as 492 upazilas of the country.





























Nagad financing services, a digital mobile service run by Bangladesh Post Office has slashed its transaction charge to Taka 6 for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), sais a p[ress release on Thursday.Nagad has taken this move the Bangladesh Post Office officials said in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to stand by people in this hard time caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.As part of the initiative, Nagad has introduced "Swadhin Merchant" for small and medium businessmen. A Swadhin Marchent will be able to make business transaction to other Swadhin Merchant paying only Taka 6 for per Taka 1,000.Nagad thinks people of the country will survive if small businessmen can run their business, and that's why it has decided to stand beside five types of business - pharmacy, essential goods, post office, market and small and medium investors.The mobile financial service operator following the directives of Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar also contacted mobile phone operators to enable mobile recharge retailers to purchase digital money.So, customers of Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk are now being able to recharge mobile balance using Nagad anytime in this crucial moment, said the release.Besides, Nagad said it has slashed advertisement budget to decrease transaction cost. Nagad also implemented various steps such as deducting no charge for cashing out of first Taka 1,000 and taking no settlement charge for essential commodity and medicine.In addition, Nagad employees are distributing food and essential goods among destitute people in as many as 492 upazilas of the country.