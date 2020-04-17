Economic activities dropped by 70 pc in urban areas: Survey





Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) jointly conducted the survey titled "Poverty Trends under Covid-19: Sharing Findings from PPRC-BIGD Rapid Response Survey," and its findings were unveiled in online media briefing in the city on Thursday.

PPRC and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) jointly conducted the quick sample survey among 71 per cent in urban areas and 55 percent in rural areas which again include 50 percent poor and 40 percent vulnerable non-poor

A recent survey has concluded that the income of ultra poor, moderate poor and vulnerable non-poor have fallen by 70 percent following the countrywide shutdown for the global coronavirus pandemic.

As per the findings, consumption capacity was also has come down by 40 percent for the poor and 35 percent for the vulnerable poor.

The survey also recommended introducing a monthly food security support package of Tk5,600 crore for the poor and an additional package for the new poor. The new poor are those who were 40 percent above poverty line, but have fallen below the line following the crisis.

The survey also suggested adopting measures beyond traditional poverty reduction methods to address the issues as the impact of coronavirus has been broad and multi-dimensional.

"Because impact is broad, immediate safety net has to go targeting and prioritizing the vulnerable groups. We have to think beyond the traditional poverty alleviation method," said PPRC Executive Chairman Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman.

Since there has been a decline in consumption and its impact intensifying, he also urged the government to resume the Open Market Sales (OMS) operations to a larger extent.































