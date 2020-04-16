Video
Thursday, 16 April, 2020, 2:09 AM
Tackling Fallout Of Covid-19 Pandemic

Time for political parties to reach succour to hapless

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020
Hedayet Ullah Khan

The country is going through a critical time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Day by day the number of infected people is increasing. As a result, people are becoming panicked and the government has declared a one month general holiday and shutdown from March 26 to April 25 to tackle the spread of Covid-19.
Because of lockdown situation, the distressed and daily wage earners are heading towards starvation day passing day. So, to tackle the situation and mitigate people's sufferings all political parties including the ruling and the opposition have to come forward and stand beside these hapless people. It is high time for the political parties to do something for the people and for the nation.
Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked all public representatives and party leaders to stand by the people to mitigate their sufferings and food crisis arising out of the ongoing corona pandemic.     The Awami League has prepared a list of the leaders and public representatives who are involved in relief irregularities and staying away from standing by the people during the corona pandemic. Punitive action has already been started against them following the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.




Major opposition party in Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) Jatiya Party (JP) has formed a central and departmental coordination committee to operate the relief activities across the country during the Corona pandemic.
JP Chairman GM Quader has forwarded a proposal to the Prime Minister and expressing his desire to take part in all relief activities of the government.
The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Secretary General Md Shah Alam said they have been working to the best of their party's ability help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shah Alam told the Daily Observer, "Party's mass organs are trying to do their best in distributing coronavirus preventive materials like hand sanitizer.



