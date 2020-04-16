Time for political parties to reach succour to hapless





Because of lockdown situation, the distressed and daily wage earners are heading towards starvation day passing day. So, to tackle the situation and mitigate people's sufferings all political parties including the ruling and the opposition have to come forward and stand beside these hapless people. It is high time for the political parties to do something for the people and for the nation.

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked all public representatives and party leaders to stand by the people to mitigate their sufferings and food crisis arising out of the ongoing corona pandemic. The Awami League has prepared a list of the leaders and public representatives who are involved in relief irregularities and staying away from standing by the people during the corona pandemic. Punitive action has already been started against them following the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









Major opposition party in Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) Jatiya Party (JP) has formed a central and departmental coordination committee to operate the relief activities across the country during the Corona pandemic.

JP Chairman GM Quader has forwarded a proposal to the Prime Minister and expressing his desire to take part in all relief activities of the government.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Secretary General Md Shah Alam said they have been working to the best of their party's ability help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

