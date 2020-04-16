Video
Thursday, 16 April, 2020, 2:09 AM
China ‘seriously concerned’ by US freeze of WHO funds

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020

BEIJING, Apr 15: China said on Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Geneva-based body of
putting political correctness above life-saving measures as he ordered the funding freeze for "mismanaging" the pandemic.
"China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.
"The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic."
The US and China have been sparring over the deadly virus, which was first reported in China and has killed more than 125,000 worldwide.
Trump's latest decision reflects his belief that the WHO has been biased towards China, colluding to prevent the US' main economic rival from having to be open about the unfolding health crisis.    -AFP


