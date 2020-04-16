Trump under fire over WHO funding freeze





Trump announced Tuesday that the United States would halt payments to the UN body that amounted to $400 million last year.

The funding would be frozen pending a review into the WHO's role in "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," said Trump, who accused the Geneva-based body of putting "political correctness above life-saving measures."

He charged that the outbreak could have been contained "with very little death" if the WHO had accurately assessed the situation in China, where the disease broke out late last year.

World sharply reacts and slams Trump's move:

"There is no time to waste. WHO's singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic" -- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter.

"(It is) not the time to reduce the resources for

the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus" -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization" -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO" -- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Twitter. "There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

"The US govt decision to suspend funding to WHO is deeply regrettable" -- African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on Twitter.

"Blaming others won't help. The virus knows no borders" -- German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter. "One of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO... in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines."

"It is a sign of the very selfish approach of the US authorities to what is happening in the world due to the pandemic" -- Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov. "Such a blow to this organisation just when the international community is looking towards it... is a step worthy of condemnation and every reproach."

"Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever" -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Twitter. Through his foundation, Gates is one of the main private funders of the WHO. - AFP















