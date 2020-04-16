Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 April, 2020, 2:09 AM
latest
Home Front Page

People out of safety net also to get Tk10 rice

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Poor and ultra-poor people left out of the support of the social safety net programme of the government will now be brought under the programme.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday asked deputy commissioners and district controllers of food of all districts to provide rice at Tk10 a kg to those left out of the safety net programme.
The minister also asked them to prepare lists immediately and provide them with fresh cards.
The minister on Wednesday gave the instruction through a letter sent to all DCs and DC Foods of all districts, the Minister told the Daily Observer. At present, around 50 lakh poor and ultra-poor people of the country are getting advantages of the government's Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme.
The similar number of people is getting rice at Tk10 a kg under its Food Friendly Programme (FFP).
According to the statistics, at present there are around 12 percent people, who are considered poor and ultra-poor taking into account their living standard.
Excluding this one crore people, the rest is facing huge trouble during the countrywide lockdown due to lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic across the country.  Once the initiative of the government is implemented successfully, they will also get the facilities of buying rice at Tk10 a kg in future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Time for political parties to reach succour to hapless
China ‘seriously concerned’ by US freeze of WHO funds
Trump under fire over WHO funding freeze
People out of safety net also to get Tk10 rice
Returnee migrant workers to get govt loans
Govt obstructing BNP’s relief distribution: Fakhrul
Four more deaths, 219 new Covid-19 cases
BD patients, students stranded in India seek PM’s intervention


Latest News
A virus that hits all faiths tests religion’s tie to science
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos adds $24bn to fortune
Bangladesh GDP will fall in 2020, but jump in 2021: IMF
Man 'kills' wife on Facebook Live
'Not the time' to cut WHO resources: UN chief
Banks asked not to charge compound interest on credit card bills
EFL, PFA strike deal for clubs to defer 25% of player wages in April
'As dangerous as it sounds': Bill Gates on Trump's halt WHO funding
Youth's hanging body recovered in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Sylhet hospital doctor dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Coronavirus cases rise to 1231, death toll reaches 50
World will likely experience worst recession since 1930s: IMF
Mymensingh put on lockdown for coronavirus
US deaths set single-day record as total hits 28,300
College boy dies with corona symptoms in Cumilla
Female doctor tests positive for Covid-19 in Brahmanbaria
Physician among 7 more Bangladeshis die in US
Locals stop woman's burial over Covid-19 fear in Feni
Plundering relief won't be tolerated, warns PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft