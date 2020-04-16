People out of safety net also to get Tk10 rice





Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday asked deputy commissioners and district controllers of food of all districts to provide rice at Tk10 a kg to those left out of the safety net programme.

The minister also asked them to prepare lists immediately and provide them with fresh cards.

The minister on Wednesday gave the instruction through a letter sent to all DCs and DC Foods of all districts, the Minister told the Daily Observer. At present, around 50 lakh poor and ultra-poor people of the country are getting advantages of the government's Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme.

The similar number of people is getting rice at Tk10 a kg under its Food Friendly Programme (FFP).

According to the statistics, at present there are around 12 percent people, who are considered poor and ultra-poor taking into account their living standard.

Excluding this one crore people, the rest is facing huge trouble during the countrywide lockdown due to lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic across the country. Once the initiative of the government is implemented successfully, they will also get the facilities of buying rice at Tk10 a kg in future.































