Returnee migrant workers to get govt loans

The government on Wednesday announced that it would provide loans up to Tk ?500000.00-700000.00 to returnee migrant workers to enable them to pursue viable economic activities, especially in the agriculture sector.It also announced that every returnee migrant will be given Tk ?5000.00 on arrival at the airport as conveyance and the family of expatriate workers who, died of coronavirus, will be given Tk ?300000.00.The decisions were taken at an inter-ministerial at the Ministry ofForeign Affairs on repatriation of stranded Bangladeshi citizens abroad.The meeting was presided over by Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, Imran Ahmed, Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Principal Staff Officer (Armed Forces Division), Chairman Civil Aviation Authority, Secretaries and senior officials from different ministries/divisions and Agencies were present at the meeting.This is the third meeting in this regard to address the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic, particularly repatriation of stranded Bangladeshi citizens abroad."A range of issues relating to repatriation, nationality verification, quarantine, relief for the expatriates, coordination among departments.