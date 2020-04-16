Video
Thursday, 16 April, 2020
Govt obstructing BNP’s relief distribution: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the government was obstructing relief distribution programme of BNP.
BNP is distributing relief materials among distressed, helpless and low-income people around the country during this hard time of countrywide lockdown, he said.
The party is also distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses and health workers.
BNP Secretary General has urged the government to stop harassing BNP leaders and activists and form a united platform of all the political parties so that the whole nation can fight the Coronavirus and starvation.
Mentioning irregularity in the government's relief distribution programme, Fakhrul Islam demanded that the Army should get involved in preparing the lists of poor people and distribute relief materials.
While talking to the Daily Observer Fakhrul
Islam said, "We will also have to play a role alongside the government in this regard but the government is obstructing our relief distribution programme."
He also alleged that the government was arresting BNP leaders and activists while helping poor people.
Fakhrul demanded immediate release of former Chhatra Dal president Abdul Malek of Rajshahi's Tanor Upazila.
Abdul Malek was jailed for six months for distributing essential food items among underprivileged people, he said.
BNP Chairperson's Media Wing Member Shairul Kabir Khan said BNP Acting Chairman Tarek Rahman's wife Zobaida Rahman is coordinating the relief distribution programme at Surma Upazila of Sylhet.
Bogra District Convener Golam Mohammad Siraj distributed food items and protective equipment at local hospitals at the upazila's union level.
Kishoreganj district BNP President Shariful Alam and other activists distributed food items among the poor.
In addition, BNP leader TS Ayub distributed safety gears and food items in each village of Jessore-3 parliamentary constituency.











