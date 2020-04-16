Four more deaths, 219 new Covid-19 cases





Besides, 219 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 1,231.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure at online briefing at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Wednesday.

He said 1,740 samples

were tested during the period.

He also said three more patients have made recovery from Covid-19 disease. With this, as many as 42 people have so far recovered.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from coronavirus and 209 new cases.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases have reached 2,000,134 as of Wednesday noon.

Besides, the global death toll from Covid-19 has jumped to 126,757 around the world, according to Worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,388,777 are currently being treated and 51,603 of them are in serious or critical condition. So far 484,600 people have made recovery.

were tested during the period.

He also said three more patients have made recovery from Covid-19 disease. With this, as many as 42 people have so far recovered.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from coronavirus and 209 new cases.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases have reached 2,000,134 as of Wednesday noon.

Besides, the global death toll from Covid-19 has jumped to 126,757 around the world, according to Worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,388,777 are currently being treated and 51,603 of them are in serious or critical condition. So far 484,600 people have made recovery.































Four more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the country to 50.Besides, 219 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 1,231.Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure at online briefing at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Wednesday.He said 1,740 sampleswere tested during the period.He also said three more patients have made recovery from Covid-19 disease. With this, as many as 42 people have so far recovered.On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from coronavirus and 209 new cases.Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases have reached 2,000,134 as of Wednesday noon.Besides, the global death toll from Covid-19 has jumped to 126,757 around the world, according to Worldometer.Of those infected, 1,388,777 are currently being treated and 51,603 of them are in serious or critical condition. So far 484,600 people have made recovery.were tested during the period.He also said three more patients have made recovery from Covid-19 disease. With this, as many as 42 people have so far recovered.On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from coronavirus and 209 new cases.Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases have reached 2,000,134 as of Wednesday noon.Besides, the global death toll from Covid-19 has jumped to 126,757 around the world, according to Worldometer.Of those infected, 1,388,777 are currently being treated and 51,603 of them are in serious or critical condition. So far 484,600 people have made recovery.