BD patients, students stranded in India seek PMâ€™s intervention





The Bangladeshis mostly patients, students and businessmen were eagerly waiting to return home after the first phase of three-weeks lockdown is over on April 15. They thought that their sufferings would end and they would be able to return home as the lockdown is withdrawn.

But, their hopes have been shattered as Indian government on April 14, a day before the first phase of lockdown is over, extended the shutdown till May 3 to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic that had already claimed nearly 1.28 lakh lives and infected over 20 lakh worldwide. In India it killed 392 and infected more than 11,933 so far.

Unofficial sources said that few hundred Bangladeshi patients remained stranded in Chennai, Bangaluru, Vellore, Gourgaon, Delhi and other parts of the country following the lockdown in India. They are living in hospitals, hotels and service quarters with untold sufferings as there is no guarantee of foods. All hotels and grocery shops and markets are closed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, many of them exhausted their fund as they were not prepared for this extended period of stay in India.

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Deputy High Commission in Mumbai could not give the stranded Bangladeshis any

"concrete suggestion" when they desperately sought Mission's interventions to facilitate the process of their return even, if required, by arranging chartered flight.

"We are ready to pay fare for the chartered flight, but the Bangladesh Mission could not arrange it. We are living here in an inhumane condition," said Ms. Monsura Khanam from Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She came with her husband, a kidney patient, who is in Vellore during the last two months. Her husband's treatment was over on March 24, the day when India was locked down.

Mansura, a resident of Dhaka's Mirpur area, said that the hotel owner asked them to vacate the hotel room by April 15. "Please tell me where we can search for a hotel and who will give us shelter in this situation. Who will give us food? She questioned while talking to this Correspondent. More than one hundred patients are stranded in Vellore alone, she added.

Mansura was trying to fly to Kolkata by domestic flight, but could not make it as all domestic and international flight operations remained suspended till May 3. On May 4, most of the airlines are expected to begin their operation in both the routes, according to Indian civil aviation sources.

Like Monsura Khanam, some stranded Bangladeshis talked to the Daily Observer from Bengaluru, Vellor, Ahmedabad and Channai and narrated their untold sufferings, which they are experiencing following lockdown and suspension of flight operations both in domestic and international routes.

"We have no money and no food…how we will survive? Please tell our government to bring us back by chartered flights," said Bashar, an attendant of a patient from Bengaluru.

The stranded Bangladeshis want to convey the message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making an arrangement to bring them back home. "Our Prime Minister has a big heart, she will do something for us, if she could know our sufferings," they said.

Sources from Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said that the Mission has written a letter to the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka to arrange return of the stranded Bangladeshis. But, they did not get any reply so far.

Sources said that more than 1200 Bangladeshis, most of them are patients, are stranded at different health facilities in India. They were constantly keeping contact with one another to solve their problems.

The High Commission has opened a hotline number so that the stranded Bangladeshis can contact with the Mission officials round the clock. Apart from this, the Mission has prepared a database of the Bangladeshis stranded due to corna lockdown in India.

But, many Bangladeshis alleged that they are not getting adequate service from Mission's hotline as maximum time the hotline remains engaged and nobody receives the call.

Besides patients and their attendants, sources from Punjab and other states of India including Kolkata said that hundreds of students are stranded from the very beginning of the first phase of the lockdown as their schools, colleges and universities remained closed and hostels were vacated as part of pre-cautionary measurers taken by the Indian government to fight Covid-19.

More than 250 students, who are studying in Lovely Professional University in Punjab, are stranded there after the lockdown. They are in touch with the Bangladesh Mission in New Delhi to return home. Students from other states including Uttor Pradesh are also keeping contact with Bangladesh Mission in New Delhi to return home as their hostels and educational institutions are closed due to lockdown.

















