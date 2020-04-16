

First doctor to die from coronavirus

He breathed his last at 6:45am at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said Dr Ihtesamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal, general secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).

Dr Moinuddin, who was in his late 40s, left behind his wife, also a doctor, and two sons. He is the first physician to succumb to Covid-19

Dr Moinuddin went into self-isolation in the last week of March with Covid-19 like symptoms and his sample was collected on April 4, doctors and family members said.

On April 5, IEDCR confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive. He was admitted to the corona Isolation centre aqt Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital on April 7, and was referred to Kurmitola

General Hospital the following day.

Some of his colleagues said Moinuddin might have been infected while treating patients at a private hospital in Sylhet.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Dr Md Moinuddin, a physician of Sylhet Osmani Medical College, following his death from coronavirus.

She offered her condolences to the bereaved family and said, "The noble physician provided treatment to people at the risk of his own life. The nation will always remember his sacrifices."

Moinuddin passed away at Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital. His death comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections and fatalities in Bangladesh.































