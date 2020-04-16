Video
Thursday, 16 April, 2020
RMG workers stage demos for wages in Dhaka, Ctg

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

RMG workers demonstrate at Mirpur-10 intersection on Wednesday demanding their due wages. Garment workers are continuing agitation in Dhaka and Chattogram for the last few days to realise their salary. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Workers of different readymade garment (RMG) factories on Wednesday staged demonstrations in Dhaka and Chattogram demanding due wages. The garment workers are demonstrating for wages during last few days.
Many RMG workers took to the streets and staged demonstrations at the city's Mirpur, Pallabi, Pragati Sharani, Mohakhali and also Savar..
At Mirpur, workers of two factories -- Needs Fashions Ltd and Amichi Apparels Ltd -- took to the street at Darus Salam around 8:30am and staged demonstrations to press home their demand.   
Later, they withdrew their agitation programme around 10:00am as authorities concerned assured them of meeting their demand. Workers of Sakib Garments in Mirpur-10 area demonstrated at Mirpur-10 roundabout at 10:00am.
Workers of Clemon Garments at Pallabi took to the street around 10:15am to press home their demand.
They withdrew from the road after the factory authorities assured them of meeting their demand.
Workers of a garment factory staged demonstrations in front of their factory in Kuril Pragati Sarani area around 8:30am.
They, however, withdrew their protest around 10:30am following assurance from factory authorities.
In Savar, workers of a ceramic factory went on the rampage in front of their factory at Bhagalpur in Savar municipality area in the morning demanding payment of their wages.
 The workers of 'Bengal Fine Ceramics' took to the streets in the morning to press home their demand.
 They also vandalised valuables of the factory, he said.
 In Chattogram, workers of a garment factory in Chittagong Export Processing Zone staged demonstrations in Free Port area in the morning to press home their demand to clear the wages.
 They later withdrew the blockade around 10am following assurance from the factory authorities to clear their wages by April 18.
However, BGMEA president Rubana Haque said they will give salaries of all workers by April 16 as per BGMEA's previous announcement.


