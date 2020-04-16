Germany blasts Trump’s WHO  funding freeze

BERLIN, Apr 15: Germany slammed on Wednesday the US decision to suspend payments to the World Health Organization (WHO), as Angela Merkel's spokesman underlined the country's commitment to international cooperation.

US President Donald Trump announced the funding freeze on Tuesday, accusing the WHO of "severely mismanaging" the spread of the virus. "Blaming others won't help. The virus knows no borders," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter.

"One of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO... in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines."Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert, meanwhile, said that the WHO was doing "unbelievably important work". -AFP