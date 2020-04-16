World learning US ‘kills people’ after Trump’s WHO move: Iran

TEHRAN, Apr 15: Iran said on Wednesday the world is learning that the United States "kills people", after President Donald Trump suspended US funding for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has accused the UN body of covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.

The US president on Tuesday ordered that payments amounting to $400 million be halted pending a review of the WHO's role in allegedly "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus".

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has topped 125,000 around the world, with more than two million people infected by the disease since December. -AFP









