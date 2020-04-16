Russia slams ‘selfish’ US move to halt WHO funding

MOSCOW, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump's freeze on funding for the World Health Organization is a selfish response to the global coronavirus pandemic, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday.

Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would halt payments to the UN body that amounted to $400 million last year, accusing it of "mismanaging" the pandemic.

His decision has prompted widespread international condemnation.

"We see yesterday's announcement by Washington on freezing funding of the WHO as most concerning," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency TASS.

"It is a sign of the very selfish approach of the US authorities to what is happening in the world due to the pandemic," he added. -AFP












