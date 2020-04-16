Video
Thursday, 16 April, 2020
IPL 'postponed indefinitely' as India extends lockdown

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020

NEW DELHI, APRIL 15: The Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament, has been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a team official told AFP Wednesday.
Though India's cricket board made no official announcement, the further delay of the Twenty20 tournament, which draws top players from around the world, was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.
In line with other sports events worldwide, the IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15.
"Yes, they have informed us that the IPL stands suspended for the moment," a team official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
"However it is said that they will find a window in the later end of the year to do it."
Media reports said all eight IPL teams were told Wednesday of the new postponement. The reports said the BCCI may aim for a tournament in September-October.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly earlier sought to dampen hopes of a quick resumption of sport.
"Practically speaking, when life has come to a standstill everywhere in the world, where does sport have a future in this?" he said at the weekend.
With the global shutdown preventing players from travelling and Indian restrictions ruling out new visas, the tournament cannot be held in coming weeks.
Former India star VVS Laxman said the IPL should be played before the Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October and November.
"I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that," Laxman, an advisor to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, told Indian broadcaster Star Sports.    -AFP


