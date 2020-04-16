Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’ for sensitive groups’













The capital ranked 18th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) with a score of 118. The air quality was classified as 'unhealthy'.

China's Shenyang, Chengdu, Guangzhou occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air with scores of 189, 176 and 171 respectively. When the AQI value is between 101 to 150 it means 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups'.

Although general public is not likely to be affected at this AQI range, people with lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from exposure to ozone, whereas persons with heart and lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk from the presence of particles in the air.

