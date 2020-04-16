Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 April, 2020, 2:07 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’ for sensitive groups’

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

The air quality of Dhaka showed a sign of improvement on Wednesday morning.




The capital ranked 18th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) with a score of 118. The air quality was classified as 'unhealthy'.
China's Shenyang, Chengdu, Guangzhou occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air with scores of 189, 176 and 171 respectively. When the AQI value is between 101 to 150 it means 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups'.
Although general public is not likely to be affected at this AQI range, people with lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from exposure to ozone, whereas persons with heart and lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk from the presence of particles in the air.
Bangladesh has shut down educational institutions, mass transport, and non-essential services and restricted the movement of people and vehicles to tackle the spread of coronavirus. People have been asked to stay indoors.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy’ for sensitive groups’
Four UP chairmen, five members suspended for stealing relief
Ctg doctor, 10 others test positive for coronavirus: Official
IOM ensuring health services for Rohingyas, host community
100-bed private hospital in Ctg starts Apr 25
PM asks police to uphold people’s confidence
BD sends food, medicines to Maldives
Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA


Latest News
A virus that hits all faiths tests religion’s tie to science
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos adds $24bn to fortune
Bangladesh GDP will fall in 2020, but jump in 2021: IMF
Man 'kills' wife on Facebook Live
'Not the time' to cut WHO resources: UN chief
Banks asked not to charge compound interest on credit card bills
EFL, PFA strike deal for clubs to defer 25% of player wages in April
'As dangerous as it sounds': Bill Gates on Trump's halt WHO funding
Youth's hanging body recovered in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Sylhet hospital doctor dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Coronavirus cases rise to 1231, death toll reaches 50
World will likely experience worst recession since 1930s: IMF
Mymensingh put on lockdown for coronavirus
US deaths set single-day record as total hits 28,300
College boy dies with corona symptoms in Cumilla
Female doctor tests positive for Covid-19 in Brahmanbaria
Physician among 7 more Bangladeshis die in US
Locals stop woman's burial over Covid-19 fear in Feni
Plundering relief won't be tolerated, warns PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft