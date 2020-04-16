Four UP chairmen, five members suspended for stealing relief





The LGRD Ministry issued separate notifications in this regard. Suspended chairmen are Korban Ali of Dhalarchar Union of Bera Upazila of Pabna, Abdus Salam of Pangasi Union of Raiganj Upazila of Sirajganj, Alauddin Paltu of Kakchira Union of Patharghata Upazila of Barguna and Kazi Shahidul Islam of Andarmanik Union of Mehdiganj Upazila of Barisal.

Suspended members are Abdul Mannan Molla of Ward No 7 of Subil Union in Debiddar Upazila of Kumilla, Sekandar Mia of Ward No 1 of Noyonshree Union in Nababganj Upazila of Dhaka, Sohel Mia of Ward No 8 of Gajaria Union in Bhairab Upazila of Kishoreganj, Muhammad Omar of Ward No 6 of Badarpur Union in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola and Mohammad Jewell Mia of Ward No 5 of the same union.

According to the notification, those UP chairmen and members were involved in embezzling the government-provided relief rice meant for the poor affected by the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The rice was also meant for fishermen under the Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme.

They are now in Jail and the charges against them were proved.

In accordance with the Article 34(1) of the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act 2009, if criminal activities committed by chairmen and members are proved they will be temporarily suspended from their posts.

The suspended UP chairmen and members were asked to reply to the show-cause notices within 10 official days explaining why they will not be permanently suspended.

















