Thursday, 16 April, 2020, 2:06 AM
Ctg doctor, 10 others test positive for coronavirus: Official

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

CHATTOGRAM, April 15: A doctor is among 11 new coronavirus patients detected in Chattogram.
Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Chattogram divisional health director, announced the new cases around 10pm on Tuesday.
"Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) tested 118 samples in the last 24 hours and found 12 positive cases," he said. Another patient is from Noakhali.
So far, 28 coronavirus cases have been reported from Chattogram. Three of them, including a woman and a child, have died from COVID-19 in the district.
Of the new cases, four are residents of the city's Sagarika area, five are from Satkania, one from Boalkhali and a doctor from Panchlaish. The doctor is currently working at Banshkhali Health Complex.    -UNB


