IOM ensuring health services for Rohingyas, host community





The initiatives are taken recognising the risks that the Covid-19 outbreak could pose to one of the largest refugee camps in the world, an IOM release said on Wednesday. IOM Bangladesh's Covid-19 response is supported by Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

No positive case has so far been reported from the congested camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox's Bazar, said the UN agency.

All 35 healthcare facilities supported by IOM continue to provide essential primary healthcare services, while implementing partners have trained community health workers and volunteers, it said adding that it resulted in 35,399 door-to-door awareness visits, 402 courtyard sessions and 18,553 peer to peer discussions, meaning that with Covid-19 preventive messages have reached 113,087 people.

Covid-19 case management orientations were also held for 260 IOM health staff, including sessions on infection prevention control and risk communication. Around 600 staff received the general briefing on Covid-19 including ongoing updates, clinical features, preventative measures and travel recommendations.?

To ensure staff safety, health facilities were provided with personal protection equipment, including 1,710 disposable gowns, 3,900 examination gloves, 13,500 face masks, 1,020 face shields, 39 gum boots, 630 N95 respirators and 540 liquid hand wash dispensers.

Dr Samir Kumar Howlader, IOM National Health Programme Officer, said, "IOM continues to coordinate with the Directorate General of Health Services, Civil Surgeon Office and the World Bank to support government isolation centres at Chakaria and Ramu upazilas in Cox's Bazar."

He said IOM has extended its support to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital with 10 Medical Officers, one Radiologist, one Radiographer, one Sanitation Officer and 15 cleaners and will supply PPEs for healthcare providers.

At the request of the local authorities, two ambulances have been assigned to support the referral of Covid-19 cases. Ambulance support has been provided for the transport of seven contacts of a suspected case as well as transport of samples from the contacts.

IOM organised a day-long training with WHO for 19 ambulance staff, including drivers, medical escorts and hotline operators on infection prevention and control in ambulances.

IOM medical team is also establishing an ambulance disinfection point in Cox's Bazar for cleaning and decontaminating ambulances designated for handling Covid-19 cases. IOM says it plans to set up two more of such disinfection points in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

To mitigate impact on the camps, the construction of two isolation and treatment centres with 100-bed capacity each at Leda (Camp 24) and the greater Kutupalong Balukhali Extension (KBE) camps are ongoing.

Four Primary Healthcare Centres have been readied to offer temporary isolation support for potential COVID-19 cases within the camps. Necessary renovations and procurement processes are underway to scale up the isolation bed capacity within each centre.















