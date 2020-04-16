100-bed private hospital in Ctg starts Apr 25





Talking to the Daily Observer on Wednesday, Dr Liakat Ali Khan, Member Secretary of the hospital and the General Secretary of Private Medical Clinic and Diagnostic Centre Owners Association of Chattogram said that the private hospital would have 20 bed ICU with ventilators and 80 isolation beds.

The Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin is the Convenor of the proposed hospital which is being set up in an earlier abandoned private facility, Holy Crescent Hospital, at Khulsi area.

Dr Selim Akhtar Chowdhury, member of the hospital mananging committee and the Chief Medical Officer of Chattogram City Corporation, told the Daily Observer that an organogram is being prepared for the hospital. Initially, the doctors and nurses from the private clinics will work for the hospital, Selim said.































