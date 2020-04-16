PM asks police to uphold people’s confidence



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mustafa Kamal Uddin adorning the Rank Badge to the new IGP, Benazir Ahmed, in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Wednesday. photo : BSS

"The image of the police force has enhanced to a great extent due to their people-friendly works and I hope you'll continue such works to retain this reputation," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks in the rank badge-adorning ceremony of newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

After the event, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

He said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin adorned the new police chief with the IGP rank badge in the presence of the premier.

Through this, Dr Benazir replaced outgoing IGP Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary.

Pointing out recent appointments in the police force by maintaining transparency and accountability, Sheikh Hasina said the force has removed the bad name of "recruiting trade" through this.

The prime minister appreciated the police members for standing beside the people in the current situation that has emerged in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mentioning that a severe blow may come on the country's economy due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, she said agriculture production will have to be increased to cope with the situation.

Sheikh Hasina asked the police members to help reach the people involved with harvesting Boro paddy to their destinations amid the ongoing nationwide shutdown over the COVID-19 outbreak.

In this connection, the prime minister said the government, in the current season, will procure 8 lakh metric tons (MT) of Boro paddy, 2 lakh MT more than the previous season so that the farmers get their fair price.

Talking about the milk distribution problem due to the current situation, Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on producing ghee, butter and other milk products so that the milk does not rot.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Mian, outgoing IGP Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, new Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Abdullah Al Mamun and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam were present on the occasion, among others.

The government on April 8 appointed the then RAB DG Dr Benazir as the new IGP. The Home Ministry issued a circular on the day appointing Dr Benazir to assume the new office with effect from April 15.

The government appointed outgoing IGP Dr Javed Patwary as the Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

He has been appointed the ambassador to the Middle Eastern country for the next three years, according to a gazette issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on April 13. -BSS





















