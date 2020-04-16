Domestic violence during lockdown















Recently, because of the current lockdown the domestic violence has been increased. This made me to realize that not everyone is actually safe in their own homes. My next door neighbours are fighting everyday. The woman is married to a man who has a bad temper, and it has become extremely difficult to spend 24 hours locked indoors with him. Earlier, she would at least be comfortable while he was at work. Instead of assisting her with housework and the children, he has become more arrogant and demanding. The wife is in now constantly under pressure to attend to him. Those of us who are not in a similar situation are indeed fortunate. Another couple who lives in our upstairs also fights every day in trivial issues. Both of them are ill tempered. They used to be happy couple before the lockdown begins. In the time of corona we need to be compassionate for each other but we are becoming violent to each other. This is not expected. I really fear how many divorces will happen after the lock down. However this is really very disappointing.



Saima Akter

