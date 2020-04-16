Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 April, 2020, 2:06 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Domestic violence during lockdown

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dear Sir





Recently, because of the current lockdown the domestic violence has been increased. This made me to realize that not everyone is actually safe in their own homes. My next door neighbours are fighting everyday. The woman is married to a man who has a bad temper, and it has become extremely difficult to spend 24 hours locked indoors with him. Earlier, she would at least be comfortable while he was at work. Instead of assisting her with housework and the children, he has become more arrogant and demanding. The wife is in now constantly under pressure to attend to him. Those of us who are not in a similar situation are indeed fortunate. Another couple who lives in our upstairs also fights every day in trivial issues. Both of them are ill tempered. They used to be happy couple before the lockdown begins. In the time of corona we need to be compassionate for each other but we are becoming violent to each other. This is not expected. I really fear how many divorces will happen after the lock down. However this is really very disappointing.

Saima Akter
Over email 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Domestic violence during lockdown
Neat alcohol against COVID-19: Cure or poison?
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
People in the COVID-19 battered world
Lack of social distancing during aid distribution
Coronavirus: A story of isolation
“Overcoming a pandemic may look like fighting a war, but the real need is far from that”


Latest News
A virus that hits all faiths tests religion’s tie to science
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos adds $24bn to fortune
Bangladesh GDP will fall in 2020, but jump in 2021: IMF
Man 'kills' wife on Facebook Live
'Not the time' to cut WHO resources: UN chief
Banks asked not to charge compound interest on credit card bills
EFL, PFA strike deal for clubs to defer 25% of player wages in April
'As dangerous as it sounds': Bill Gates on Trump's halt WHO funding
Youth's hanging body recovered in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Sylhet hospital doctor dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Coronavirus cases rise to 1231, death toll reaches 50
World will likely experience worst recession since 1930s: IMF
Mymensingh put on lockdown for coronavirus
US deaths set single-day record as total hits 28,300
College boy dies with corona symptoms in Cumilla
Female doctor tests positive for Covid-19 in Brahmanbaria
Physician among 7 more Bangladeshis die in US
Locals stop woman's burial over Covid-19 fear in Feni
Plundering relief won't be tolerated, warns PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft