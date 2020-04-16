

Neat alcohol against COVID-19: Cure or poison?



It's not infeasible in real life in the worst time of COVID-19 Pandemic. Moreover, a dangerous phenomenon can occur because every covid-19 infected people want to live by any means as opposed to Daenerys Targaryen's case (to seek revenge by any means). They are even willing to eat Pennywort (Thankuni Pata) for their survival, as seen in Bangladesh's case. But if we raise the bar a little higher i.e. people are now willing to drink Ethanol, a type of disinfecting solution with a sweet taste and that too for getting the rid of COVID-19 virus, you are in for a trip to the next life!



I think by now, it has become the talk of the town that hundreds of people have faced their unlucky demise by drinking neat alcohol (100% pure Ethanol) in Iran. According to Daily mail and other some international dailies (09-04-2020), 600 hundred have died and more than 3000 people are suffering from drinking it. In this worst time, the Iranian Government did not turn a deaf ear to this matter because their condition is like an acid test. They have more important matters to deal with. In hindsight, some Iranian people thought that alcohol can cure the virus because they saw the news on some international journals and heard about it. So, they did it tooth and nail for weathering this arduous storm.



So, let's talk about the ongoing tragedy of Covid-19 in Iran. According to the last survey, 66,220 people have been infected by Covid-19 and 4110 people have died from it. Iran is in the worst condition among the other Middle East country. In this tough and rough situation, anything can be honey if it is related to prophylactics of Covid-19. But the matter of regret that people are not thinking that 'it is justified or not'. Infected people want to recover from it at any cost because they want to be alive. By any chance, they could be able to know about the remedy of covid-19 by alcohol and they saw a light of hope to be alive but it was a blue moon in the sky for them. They took and died.



Is COVID-19 too easy to be cured?

The world's most renowned scientists are suffering from the mental pressure of inventing vaccination of Covid-19 because they could not able to do it yet. When all are in dilemma about the effectiveness of vaccination of Covid-19, some Bangladeshi scholars are not going along with others. Before, a few days ago, a group of scholars of Bangladesh Agriculture University laid down an unproven cure of covid-19. They told that Covid-19 can be cured by drinking alcohol using ethanol in alcohol (at least 60%). The main of the scholars, Dr MD Alimul Islam (professor of microbiology and hygiene department) told that "All types of virus can die in 60% ethanol". He further told that "It kills greasy cover of virus and destroys enzymes".



Is it really that easy to invent a vaccine of Covid-19?

Covid-19 is not like your typical household chores. It's a huge gamble where you can easily lose your life if you are regardless of taking all types of precautionary measures. I am wholeheartedly criticizing the rumour of Alcohol though some international scholars talked about this. You can't call me an armchair critic but my point is earmarking. Covid-19 is a virus that is. Without any effective trial on patients or animals, how can a scholar or scientist say that 'It has a cure for Covid-19'? As a nation, it is our great failure.



Covid-19 is a virus that varies from person to person and environment to environment even it also changes its nature and structure according to DNA code. Even, the scientist of the World Health Organization changed their statements more times about this pandemic. They told that "it spreads through the air", after a few days, they told, "it doesn't spread through air but droplet". After they told, "it not only spreads but also survives in the air". So, it is not so easy to get a cure for Covid-19.



It attacks DNA by following individuals' DNA structure. For this reason, it is so tough to cure Covid-19 with on standard vaccine. Before applying any vaccine of any virus, it applies to the animal, especially which animal has the same DNA nature of Men. After that, it applies to people and in a very short while. Then, if it succeeded, it is open to the market.

To establish a vaccine's effectiveness, a doctor should make some people go through a trial like Avigan. Though Avigan is not a final result and its trial completed in a short time to cure Covid-19, it has gone through a scientific way. NHK TV had shown an effective action of Avigan though it has limitations to remedy pregnant women. But the rhetorical matter is it has not been finalized yet. Fujifilm, a renowned company of Japan told about this Avigan or Favipiar Tablet as well as there is a video on Youtube where Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of Japan, was also talking about the effectiveness of Avigan.



This article is not about Avigan or Favipiar, it's about a vaccine that should go through in a trial and after that, it should be applied to people. Without any trial, some people told that Alcohol has cure coronavirus like a theory but the matter of regrets that this type of theory has become viral on the Internet and it vanished the lives of hundreds of people in Iran. How much illogical this is!



Media is playing a great role here that I mentioned in my first article on this daily on 19th Feb 2020. Media have the power of changing the mind of people because the main aim of media is to make-believe and carry on their business. Media want to focus and by using it they survive. After becoming viral the matter of ethanol, some newspapers and TV channels started to update and broadcast it. A refuted, unproved all type of moonshine of vaccine should be spread because in the time of epidemic because it reaches us on the verge of science to lose our beliefs.



Sum and Substance, a vaccination should go through a trial to prove its effectiveness and to be proved, otherwise, it should be taken into considerations and broadcast on media. Without a trial, it can be a theory that can endanger the lives of people but cannot be a successful vaccine. We want some people like Rafiqul Islam who invented food saline (Orsaline) and made history and wrote the name of Bangladesh in a gold letter. And, Media should play a precise role otherwise people will frequently lose theirs in it. At the last but not the least, 'Stay at home, stay safe, not only for yourself but also for your family and all'. May Almighty save us.



The writer is student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka















