

Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!



Nearly a half century ago, the delicate face?saving compromise had been worked out after five days of serious talks. Essentially, Pakistan and Bangladesh had gained what they wanted: Pakistan would receive all her prisoners held in captivity since the war including the 195 men Bangladesh wanted to place on trial, for murder and rape. And, Bangladesh, which had agreed to drop the trials, had earned a public apology, a veiled acknowledgment by Pakistan that some of hers troops had been 'recklessly' violent.



The prisoner issues that had then threatened war?crimes trial, were a vivid and constant reminder on the subcontinent of the 1971 India?Pakistan war, which had resulted in the loss of Pakistan's eastern wing which had resulted in the creation of sovereign, Bangladesh.



Although Pakistan's apology was not as straightforward as Bangladesh had demanded, the consensus among Indian and Bangladesh officials had surely been that, Pakistan had plainly acknowledged that some of her soldiers had committed excesses.



Even the fact that Pakistan had signed the agreement was seen as a form of apology.



The signing of the agreement had obviously meant that all of the 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war would be home in the coming few months.



There were other, unforeseen handicaps to progress. Nearly fifty years ago, the most tenuous postwar problem had involved the Bihari minority in Bangladesh. The Biharis, who were Muslims from the Indian state of Bihar and fled to what was East Pakistan in 1947 when India, with a Hindu majority, and Pakistan, a Muslim nation, achieved independence.



That overlooked entity-the bulk of Biharis have even today, continued to view themselves as Pakistani citizens and say that the Pakistan Government has a legal, if not moral obligation, to accept them. Reportedly, nearly 500,000 Biharis in Bangladesh at the time, were eager to emigrate to Pakistan.



But then, Pakistan had expressed clear limits--by accepting only 100,000 souks, including 27,000 who had fled to Nepal after the Bangladesh war. Pakistani officials said privately, before the talks had ended in New Delhi, that the Government would accept only 140,000 Biharis.



War of independence is a highly charged and emotive subject within the Bangladeshi society. This has inspired the national psyche for nearly a half century. The event, through which the country was born 49 years ago, has continued to be a polarising issue, haunting the present. The fact that the alleged war criminals-those who committed atrocities against innocent civilians during the nine-month war-have not been brought to justice, has certainly remained the major cause of contention.



It had unfortunately been the source of the ongoing paralysis in the country's democracy and the culture of impunity that has dogged all sections of Bangladesh society. It has been also at the root of the role of religion in contemporary Bangladeshi identity. Consecutive governments therefore, had made pledges to prosecute perpetrators and hold them accountable. Unfortunately, not all of the ideals had so far been delivered, in full.



The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the leader of the Awami League, the political party that swept to power in the 2019 elections, having promised to hold long overdue war crimes tribunals seeking assistance from the UN. Throughout the country, there has remained a growing optimism that the victims and survivors can finally receive restitution.



The former leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh's largest Islamist party, was sentenced to 90 years in jail for crimes by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh. Ghulam Azam, had remained the party's leader until the year 2000, when he retired from active politics. He died in October 2014 while an appeal against his conviction was pending.

Going further down its commitments, in September of 2016, Bangladesh had executed Mir Quasem Ali, a top Islamist party leader convicted of war crimes involving the nation's 1971 independence war against Pakistan.



This was followed by the execution of Motiur Rahman Nizami, hanged for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. Late Nizami was the fifth person to be sentenced to death by the war crimes tribunal since 2013, and the fourth executed Jamaat leader following Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojaheed, Abdul Quader Molla, Mohammad Kamaruzzaman, who were all executed on similar charges.



With the retreat of the British Raj and the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, East Bengal had become a part of Pakistan. Known as East Pakistan, it was separated from West Pakistan not only physically (with India in the middle), but also linguistically and culturally. It soon became clear that Islam, the raison d'�trefor the Pakistan project, could not unify these vastly different regions. Even the shared faith was practised in radically different ways: the east being far more liberal than the west.



Obviously, this division was heightened by Pakistani suspicion that Bengalis were only, nominal Muslims. Reportedly, their relatively recent 'conversion' from Hinduism (albeit a century or so ago) made them, in the eyes of the West Pakistani ruling elite, unreliable 'partners-in-faith'.



To pave over the cracks, in 1952 it was ordained that Urdu, with its echoes of the sacred language Arabic, would be the official language of the two sides. There was widespread resistance to this in East Pakistan and when student protesters were shot dead, the first martyrs of what was to become the liberation movement were created.



The two wings had hobbled along together until 1970 when, after 12 years of military rule, East and West Pakistan went to the ballot. The outright winner of the election was the Awami League. However, the West Pakistani administration had refused to allow the party's existing leader, Mujibur Rahman (father of the current prime minister), a patriotic and devoted Bengali from East Pakistan, to form the government. Not surprisingly, their chosen man was Ayub Khan's protégé--Z A Bhutto.



As negotiations between both sides broke down and Bengalis launched a campaign of civil disobedience, the Pakistani army launched its deadly Operation Searchlight in March 1971. Up to three million Bengalis were murdered in the army crackdown, and more than 200,000 women had been sexually assaulted. To escape the genocide, 10 million people had crossed over the border to India.



Atrocities were committed by the occupying Pakistani soldiers and their Bengali collaborators. The latter, known as 'razakars', against the break-up of the country, as it was contrary to their vision of building an Islamic khilafat, or state. Thus the idealism of a secular identity, based upon Bengali nationalism as articulated by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was abhorrent to them. The razakars were present largely as the main members of Islamist parties, including the Jamate-Islami, which is allied to 'Wahhabism', and to the fundamentalist Deobandi sect.



Using local knowledge, they had perpetrated the worst brutalities and massacres of the war. They rounded up and executed people who they thought were colluding with India to divide Pakistan. This has included members of the Awami League party, intellectuals, guerrilla fighters who were all engaged in skirmishes against the occupant army. In reality, much of the killing had been indiscriminate.



The carnage of those few months has remained as grim reminders, collected in rooms full of black and white photographs in the Liberation War Museum, which have depicted chilling images of mass burial pits, with decomposing bodies, being the remnants of the slaughter of entire villages.



Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did initiate trials against war criminals, but became the victim of his ill-fated assassination in August of 1975. By April of 2008, the nation had moved on towards their cherished national goal. The newly created war Crimes Tribunal had released the most comprehensive list of the alleged suspects of the genocide, to date.



This had included the late Yahya Khan, president of Pakistan at the time, but the majority were Bengali razakars as well as previous and current leaders of JI. Many of these 'collaborators' had fled in the aftermath of the war and had sought refuge in the UK.



Among the numerous ways in which consecutive Bangladeshi governments had lagged behind public opinion, the inaction with regard to trying the alleged war criminals had been the least forgivable for many, in the new country. Undeterred, Bengali civil society had continued in their efforts to secure justice, and further ensure that the state commitments did not fade away.



The fast-track pursuit of justice achieved by way of trials, had been seen by some critics as not to have been conducted freely and fairly. A few international organizations had perceived this as an exercise in political point-scoring by the Awami League. Later, it became incumbent on the British Bangladeshi community, together with wider British society, to join the demands to bring the Bangladeshi war criminals to justice.



It was also the time to rethink a period of history, which has continuing ramifications for today.



Pakistan's official decision to apologize to Bangladesh would cause pandemonium among certain groups within the country. Critics, particularly right-wing Islamist parties, will undoubtedly howl that war crimes were also committed by the Mukti Bahini, and that India played a sinister role in the breakup of Pakistan, and that Hasina's government was in the habit of systematically killing "pro-Pakistani" Bangladeshi politicians- by hanging "innocent" men like Motiur Rahman Nizami. They would also paint those in favour of offering the apology, as the "unpatriotic Pakistanis" or as "foreign agents."



Given Pakistan's standing in the region, it would be deemed a folly for it to continue to maintain the status quo in its foreign policy-simply to appease hardliners at home. Breaking ice with Bangladesh and offering an unconditional apology may present itself to be a bold step and a fundamental policy shift, that would be deemed as a signal to the region that Pakistan, as a responsible country, has owned up to its past mistakes and searching to find common grounds, with other nations. Such a courageous shift is now needed to bring Pakistan's foreign policy into the current twenty-first, century. Without such an initiative Pakistan will continue to feel increasingly isolated, in the community of nations.



The most important fact, however, remains that apologizing to Bangladesh is the right thing to do and something that is long, long overdue.











The writer is former educator based Chicago



