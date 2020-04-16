

People in the COVID-19 battered world

With almost unchanged infrastructure, the world would lose most of its exuberance in absence of tens and thousands of happy and healthy people who were busy with activities in their respective fields just in the beginning of the year 2020.

As the life continues to be shattered, the world is likely to be a planet full millions of disheartened people who would survive the onslaught of the invisible enemy of the mankind - the coronavirus (COVID-19).



Rest of the people across the world would be in a state of shock for losing their near and dear ones over the last few months due to an unprecedented killer virus that put the world in uncertainty catching the mankind off-guard silently.

The virus had no discrimination and it took tolls from almost all countries irrespective of their political and military power. It did no differentiate between wealthy and poor countries and also did not bother to judge who belong to which religion, cast and creed. The virus just infected whoever came across in its devastating march from Wuhan, Hubei, China to engulf the world via Europe and America.



There is no assurance that the deadly virus would be eradicated in the second half of the current year as the scientists and physicians expect to produce no vaccine against it before the half of 2021. That means the COVID - 19 is likely to continue to take tolls unabated infecting more people in the coming months.



As the COVID-19 outbreak compelled the world to stay in a defencive state of unprecedented lockdown and confinement for a longer period, most countries have started facing serious economic slowdown with reduced production, lower exports, curtailed imports with huge job cuts. It cannot be imagined at this stage what will be the condition of the world's economy, trade, production and employment from the second half of the year.



Like the production and the trade sectors, the world airlines, tourism, hospitality and service sector are now in doldrums. It means when situation will begin to return to normal with the expected easing of the pandemic every country will try to shore up its economy in a selfish manner, which might trigger stiff competition among the countries in global trade.

The trade war between China and the United States, which was in state of thaw before the pandemic outbreak, is likely to erupt in vigorous intensity. The existing trade dispute among the European Union, the US, Russia and Canada might intensify.



It is not unlikely that the economic competition will warrant military confrontation among the trade giants in order to dominate in energy sector including the means of oil production, storage and trade. The ongoing commotion in the Middle East, would be extended as modern day hegemonists would like to capture the rigs in oil producing countries. The military confrontations if occur, might change the political maps of some regions.



The competition in science, technology, healthcare, internet and mobile phone operations will spark a tough rivalry among the top players and stakeholderd belonging to the US, China, South Korea and Japan.



These political, trade and military confrontations might create opportunities for extremists to revive burying the hope for peace for an indefinite period unless the developed countries do not cooperate with the United Nations and its agencies including the World Health Organisation, the UN Commission for Trade and Development, Food and Agriculture Organisation etc.



As the pandemic has stalled almost every means of economic growth in most countries, the UN is likely to be compelled to recast its development programmes. For instance the aim to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) in 17 subjects by 2030 may not be possible as the pandemic has already destroyed most of the achievent gained by different countries in the near past. Accordingly the UN will have to refix the time to attain the SDGs.



The second of the year is the first half of Bangladesh's fiscal year. So the country which has already been shattered in some of its prospective sectors, like readymade garment and remittance inflow, will have to struggle seriously to carry forward its targets to boost its export in the world bogged down by virus-driven recession. It will have a tough time to keep its expatriate workers on jobs abroad mainly the Gulf region hit hard by oil price slump due to fall in demand in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.



Sea ports, river ports and the land ports are likely to see reduced flow of import and export goods, following sluggish overseas trades, which might compel authorities to reduce number of workers. With the reduction of domestic and international trade, transportation sector already conceived a severe blow, that has rendered a large number of transport owners, transport operators and workers out of business. The economic growth which was 8+ percent in the last fiscal year is feared to fall down to some 5 percent, according to economists.



In the general trading sector, businesses are likely to face slump due to lower demand emanating from reduced income on the part of the majority consumers. Like many foreign countries the dazzling shopping malls in the major cities of Bangladesh may not have the presence of an adequate number of capable buyers. Star hotels, bars, upper and middle class restaurants and eateries may not have the rush of customers who generally had to book a table at least couple of days ahead. It means the big cities in the country would lose its dazzling glamour.



The traffic jam in Dhaka may not return to its pre-pandemic density as most of the public sector transports, vehicles belonging to once booming corporate and business houses and many private automobiles will take some more time to take to the streets due to economic slump caused by the unprecedented invisible virus.



However, with a strong agricultural base Bangladesh still can hope that it may not face any serious shortage of food while struggling to reset it corona-hit economy, if the government remains committed to keep on giving incentives and facilities to the farm sector it has been doing for past several years.



Meanwhile the government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced Tk 5,000 crore stimulus package for agriculture sector to be disbursed among farmers at only 5 percent interest with this farmers' package the government do far announced various stimulus packages worth Tk 95,619 crore which is 3.3 percent of the GDP. However, these stimulus package are expected to cushion the economic fallout of the COVID-19, but in no way it can reimburse the economic loss inflicted by the pandemic.



If the pandemic is stopped and the vaccine has been invented it will years for the world to take its economy back to PRE-COVID-19 status. Accordingly Bangladesh government has also adopted a plan to keep the enemy helping relentlessly until next four years with four strategic programmes, which would be implemented in three phases until 2023-24 fiscal year. The programmes are: 1) Increasing public expenditure. 2) Introducing fiscal packages. 3) Expanding social safety net programmes and 4) Increasing supply of money.



The programmes have a hint for the traders, manufacturers, investors. Employers, farmers, employees, workers and the general people will be on tight rope financially and economically in the years to come.











The author is Business Editor, The Daily Observer





